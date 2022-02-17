Rio court disqualifies Unimed and calls second place in bidding

the crier of Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice which commands the half-billion reais bid to hire a health plan for employees warned on the morning of this Wednesday, 16th, that QV Benefits, which had the Unimed-Rio as an operator, it was disqualified. The reason, according to the auctioneer informed in the official chat of the bidding process, is that the QV presented two hospitals, to serve specific audiences, which would not be accredited to the network. Subsequently, the auctioneer called Supermed Administradora de Vantagens, which has Golden Cross as its operator, to present the proposal with updated prices and should start verifying the company’s documentation. Supermed’s bid was very close to the QV, just over 488 million reais.

In a note, Unimed-Rio reported that it presented a hospital network compatible with the criteria set out in the notice, and that all the hospitals presented have a current contract with the cooperative. “However, after the result of the bidding, some providers made it difficult to confirm the qualification for the product intended to serve the TJ servers, even though it was already registered with the ANS. QV Benefits, the bidder benefits administrator, and Unimed-Rio, as the operator linked to the QV proposal, assess whether they will file any appeal on the subject.”

