Rocket that will crash into the Moon is Chinese, not Space X, experts say

The rocket on a collision course with the Moon belongs to China, not the company Space X, by the American tycoon Elon Musk. The information was confirmed by astronomer Bill Gray, according to the British newspaper. guardian.

Previously, it was believed that the spacecraft belonged to Musk’s company, information now denied. It is, in fact, the Chinese rocket 2014-065B, propellant of the Chang’e 5-T1, launched in 2014 as part of the Chinese space agency’s lunar exploration program. It should collide with the Moon on March 4th.

Chinese Kuaizhou-1A rocket launches satellite into space (Photo: Xinhua.net/disclosure)

Gray, the first to identify the future impact, has now corrected his initial impressions and confirmed the rocket’s true identity. “The object had the brightness we expected and appeared at the expected time and moving in a reasonable orbit,” he said, admitting he “should have noticed some strange things” about its orbit.

Also astronomer Jonathan McDowell used the twitter to expose a problem that, he said, was evident in this incident. “So the rocket about to hit the moon, it turns out, is not what we thought it was. This (an honest mistake) only underlines the problem with the lack of proper tracking of these deep space objects.”

So the rocket about to hit the Moon, it turns out, is not the one we thought it was. This (an honest mistake) just emphasizes the problem with lack of proper tracking of these deep space objects. https://t.co/JXKpUmEC2X — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) February 13, 2022

Why does it matter?

China has adopted a diplomatic strategy that could leave the US in second place in the space race. The Chinese project is to transform the Tiangong space station into a “platform for deep international cooperation”, a diplomatic hub in space. The structure would be used for experiments in microgravity and other scientific areas, with the ability to accept the presence of countries unable to reach the current international space station.

For many experts, the issue goes beyond public relations. This is yet another way for Beijing to extend its tentacles to other nations, in a similar way to investment projects such as the New Silk Road. Brazil is an emblematic case, as it shared technology with China for the joint development of a satellite in the 1990s.

Since 2008, the Chinese have signed space cooperation agreements with Argentina, Brazil, Canada, France, Malaysia, Pakistan, Russia, Ukraine and the European Commission, according to information from NASA, the US space agency. China and Russia are expected to sign a new five-year agreement for space cooperation in 2022. Through the agreements, Beijing builds state-of-the-art satellites for these nations, and data obtained from them allow the Chinese government, for example, to act in the fight against natural disasters. .

“I think, more than anything, what Beijing is trying to say is, ‘We are the low-budget provider. We are the guy who doesn’t ask questions. We are happy to treat them more as equals than perhaps the United States,’” says Richard Bitzinger, senior researcher at S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, in Singapore. “For many countries, there’s simply not really a political or strategic downside to dealing with the Chinese in these areas.”

The definitive defeat of the US in the space race could come precisely with the unbeatable prices offered by China, according to Bitzinger. That’s because developing countries can even dream of the launch and the satellite services that NASA offers, theoretically with superior quality. But it is very likely that they will opt for the price. And in that case, you can’t compete with China.

What also hurts the claims of the United States is the low interaction with foreign nations in space issues. According to Alexander Vuving, professor at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, in Hawaii, is not a recent issue. He points out that the US currently seems far less engaged in the space race than in the Cold War era.