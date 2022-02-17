Rodrigues: ‘Palmeiras is favorite at Paulista despite the strength of rivals’ – 02/17/2022

Last Wednesday night (16th) in Araraquara, the palm trees beat Ferroviária 2-0, in a match valid for the 2022 Paulista Championship. The goals of the game were scored by Murilo and Breno Lopes. For the duel, Abel Ferreira used a team full of reserves, saving most of the players who started in the Club World Cup.

On Live do Palmeiras, broadcast by UOL Esporte after the Verdão games, journalists Isabela Valiero and Rodolfo Rodrigues discussed the strength of the squad and how far Alviverde can go in the competition. For the commentator, the club already has the spot for the quarter-finals practically on its way.

“The start of Palmeiras in this ‘beginning’ of the championship is very important because the Campeonato Paulista usually starts playing tricks on the big ones. Meanwhile, the big ones come from a pre-season, vacation and start entering with reserve players”, began Rodolfo Rodrigues.

“There are already four wins in five games, 13 points added, better campaign even with two fewer games and this is important because Palmeiras will always decide the games at home this way. Palmeiras already has the qualification for the quarterfinals well forwarded and can do some tests in this championship. The classics will still come, where the team must use the best, but Abel Ferreira can take some games from the main team and that makes a big difference at the end of the season”, he added.

Still in the live, Rodolfo Rodrigues highlighted that Palmeiras is the favorite to win the Paulista Championship, even in the face of the strength of rivals Corinthians, São Paulo and Santos.

“About the title, for me, Palmeiras is the big favorite for Paulistão’s title. I don’t see the rivals that are so high. São Paulo and Santos are still struggling to get the team right, while Corinthians has a strong team with the their veterans, but still without a coach and trying to find an ideal game scheme. Of course, the knockout is a little different, but I see Palmeiras today much more ahead of the rival”, said the commentator.

The next edition of Live do Palmeiras will be on Saturday (19), right after the match against Santo André, for the Paulista Championship. You can follow the live on the Channel UOLat the app Scoreboard UOLat Palmeiras page on UOL Esporte or not UOL Esporte channel on Youtube.