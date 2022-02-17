Russia announces end of military maneuvers in Crimea and troop withdrawal from region – News

Russia announced on Wednesday the end of military maneuvers and the withdrawal of part of its troops from the annexed Crimea peninsula, where the presence of soldiers has fueled fears of an invasion by Ukraine.

“Units from the southern military district have completed tactical exercises at bases on the Crimean peninsula, returning to their permanent bases,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, quoted by local news agencies.





The statement said that tanks, infantry vehicles and artillery will leave Crimea by train.

Russian television channels showed nighttime footage of an armored train crossing the bridge over the Kertsch Strait, built by Russia to link Crimea to its territory.

Last Tuesday (15), Moscow announced a “partial” withdrawal of soldiers sent two weeks ago to the border with Ukrainea sign of relaxation after two months of fears about an invasion, in a context of crisis between Russia and Western countries.





The United States and the European powers, however, are still awaiting evidence of a more expressive military withdrawal from Russia, although they express a prudent optimism. Moscow did not disclose the size or timing of the withdrawal.

Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, according to Western countries. At the same time, military maneuvers by the Russian and Belarusian armies continue until February 20 in Belarus, Ukraine’s other neighbor.



