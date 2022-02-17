Russia announces end of military maneuvers in Crimea and troop withdrawal from region | World

Russia announced on Wednesday (16) the end of military maneuvers and the withdrawal of part of its troops from the Crimean peninsula.
“Units of the southern military district have completed tactical exercises at bases on the Crimean peninsula, returning to their permanent bases,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement, quoted by local news agencies.
The statement said that tanks, infantry and artillery vehicles will leave will be taken by train.
Some training continues, such as a large joint exercise between Russia and Belarus, which is due to end on February 20 – Photo: Russian Defense Ministry/EPA/Via BBC
Russian television channels showed nighttime footage of an armored train crossing the bridge over the Kertsch strait, built by Russia to link Crimea to its territory.
Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, according to Western countries. Military maneuvers by the Russian and Belarusian armies continue until February 20 in Belarus, Ukraine’s other neighbor.
On Tuesday, Moscow announced a partial withdrawal of soldiers sent two weeks ago to the border region with Ukraine, a sign of easing after two months of fears about an invasion, in a context of crisis between Russia and the Western countries.
Biden: We haven’t checked the output yet
The US and European powers, however, are still awaiting evidence of a more significant military withdrawal from Russia, although they express cautious optimism. Moscow did not disclose the size or timing of the withdrawal.
Late on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden welcomed the Russian announcement that it was withdrawing some troops from the border region with Ukraine, but said he had not yet verified whether this was in fact happening. He said a Russian attack on Ukrainian territory was still a strong possibility.
“We have not yet verified whether Russian military units are returning to their bases,” Biden said. and along the border of Ukraine. And invasion clearly remains possible.”
The American once again threatened heavy sanctions if this happens.
Employment of NATO troops
North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) commanders were tasked with detailing how alliance troops would be deployed to respond to Russian movements in Ukraine’s border regions.
Jens Stoltenberg revealed this Wednesday (16) that he gave the order.
“Ministers decided to develop options to strengthen NATO defenses, including studying how alliance combat groups in central, eastern and southeastern Europe would be deployed,” Stoltenberg said.
“Our commanders don’t study the details and respond with a report within weeks,” he said.