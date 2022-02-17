Russia continues to reinforce troops near Ukraine border

Russia continues to reinforce its military presence on the borders with Ukraine – said Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, this Wednesday (16), noting that, “for now”, there is no concrete signs of a de-escalation.

“We haven’t seen any de-escalation on the ground so far. On the contrary, it seems that Russia is continuing to strengthen its military presence,” Stoltenberg said at the start of the Alliance Defense Ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

“Russia can still invade Ukraine without warning. Capabilities are mobilized, and the military presence is important, exceeding 100,000 troops,” said the NATO chief.

Stoltenberg said he was aware of Moscow’s message about its willingness to pursue diplomatic efforts and assured that the Alliance was “ready to talk”. He warned, however, that Russia must accompany its statements with a withdrawal of the forces mobilized for a detente to occur.

“We are following very closely what Russia does. We see the arrival of troops and heavy equipment, then the withdrawal of troops, but the equipment and capabilities are still there,” said the NATO high command.

Stoltenberg indicated that NATO wants a “real and lasting withdrawal, not just an incessant troop movement”.

“We are ready to meet with Russia, but we prepare for the worst,” he concluded.

