Russia expels US deputy ambassador from Moscow | World

Russia expelled the US deputy ambassador to Moscow, Bartle Gorman, from the country on Thursday (17), according to information from international news agencies.

Initially, the case had been reported by the Russian agency RIA, and then it was confirmed by the Reuters agency with a spokesperson for the US State Department.

Also according to RIA, sources at the US Embassy in Moscow said that the Washington government will respond to the measure.

There is, until the last update of this report, information about the justification used by Russia for this expulsion or what measures the US intends to take.

The announcement comes as the US accuses Russia of planning an invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow denies.

This Thursday, the Americans said that Russia has not complied with the announcements that it has been withdrawing its military presence on the borders and that it has even moved in the opposite direction.

More than 100,000 Russian soldiers are deployed in the area where the country borders Ukraine to carry out military exercises.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday that Russia was heading for an “imminent invasion” of Ukraine despite announcements of troop withdrawals.

The diplomat said she had asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to participate, as he did, in Thursday’s UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

“[Quero] signal our intense commitment to diplomacy, offer and emphasize the path to de-escalation, and make it clear to the world that we are doing everything – everything – we can to prevent war,” said Thomas-Greenfield.

The US government on Wednesday accused Russia of sending at least 7,000 more troops to the border region with Ukraine, despite Russian pledges to reduce the number of troops in the area. See the VIDEO below.

US, NATO say Russia sent another 7,000 troops to Ukraine border

This Thursday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reinforced the thesis that Russia has not reduced the presence of its troops on the border.

Austin said US intelligence documents show signs that Russia is stockpiling blood supplies and its troops are closing in on Ukraine.