Russia Heads For ‘Imminent Invasion’ Of Ukraine, Says US Ambassador to UN | World

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday that Russia was heading for an “imminent invasion” of Ukraine despite announcements of troop withdrawals.
The diplomat said she had asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to participate, as he did, in Thursday’s UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
“[Quero] signal our intense commitment to diplomacy, offer and emphasize the path to de-escalation, and make it clear to the world that we are doing everything – everything – we can to prevent war,” said Thomas-Greenfield.
A warning along the same lines was also launched on Thursday by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, according to which Russia may use excuses to invade the neighboring country. (see later in this article).
The US government on Wednesday accused Russia of sending at least 7,000 more troops to the border region with Ukraine, despite Russian pledges to reduce the number of troops in the area. See the VIDEO below.
Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, said his country would resist any invasion.
This Thursday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reinforced the thesis that Russia has not reduced the presence of its troops on the border.
Austin said US intelligence documents show signs that Russia is stockpiling blood supplies and its troops are closing in on Ukraine.
“I myself was a soldier not long ago,” said the secretary of defense. “I know firsthand that you don’t do this kind of thing for no reason.”
Separatists and military exchange accusations
Separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine on Thursday accused government forces of having fired on the territory they hold four times over the past 24 hours.
The Ukrainian military denies the accusations – they claim that the opposite occurred: separatist rebels fired on Ukrainian forces.
The Ukrainian military said on Thursday that separatists operating in the east of the country had opened fire on a village and that even a kindergarten school had been hit. There were no injuries. See the VIDEO below.
Expulsion of Deputy Ambassador
Russia expelled deputy US ambassador to the country Bartle Gorman on Thursday, according to Russian news agency RIA.
The information was confirmed hours later by the US State Department.
Also according to the agency, sources at the American embassy in Moscow said that the Washington government will respond to the measure.
Until the last update of this report, there is no information on the justification used by Russia for this expulsion.