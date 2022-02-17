Russian military withdrawal from Ukraine border will take time

Russia announced on Thursday that it has begun withdrawing more troops from the border with Ukraine, while the US government insists that Moscow continues to increase its contingent for a possible invasion of the former Soviet republic.

“The Defense Minister has announced that some phases of the exercises are coming to an end, and that the military will return to their bases little by little,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“It’s a process that will take some time,” he explained.

Since Tuesday (15), Russian authorities have announced the withdrawal of part of the military and equipment stationed on the Russia-Ukraine border and in Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula annexed by Moscow.

Today, the Russian Defense Ministry also claimed that more units were leaving Crimea and released footage of a military train with trucks entering mainland Russia after crossing the bridge across the Kerch Strait.

“Units of the Southern Federal District that have ended their participation in tactical maneuvers at bases on the Crimean peninsula are returning to their bases by train,” the Russian Defense Ministry informed news agencies today.

The ministry also reported the withdrawal of armored vehicles and tanks, without revealing where they came from and where the equipment is going.

Announcement of withdrawal

On Tuesday (15), Russia announced that some military units stationed on the border with Ukraine, whose presence raised fears of an imminent military operation in the neighboring country, had begun to return to their barracks. Russian President Vladimir Putin did not explain the size of the withdrawals, nor their timing.

“Units from the southern and western military districts, which have already completed their tasks, have started to load equipment for rail and road transport and will begin the return to their barracks,” Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. Russian news agencies.

The Kremlin confirmed the beginning of the withdrawal of troops stationed on the border with Ukraine, stressing that it is something “normal” and denouncing, once again, the Western “hysteria” in the face of an alleged invasion of the neighboring country.

Tuesday’s announcement was the first sign of détente on the part of Moscow, but the information was still vague and it is not possible to know the number of soldiers it affects. Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops on the border with Ukraine since December.

At the same time, Russia maintains military drills in Belarus, Ukraine’s neighbor, which should continue until February 20.

Ukraine does not believe in withdrawal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he saw no signs of troop reductions at the border and that only “small rotations” were observed.

Belarus announced that no Russian soldiers will remain on its territory at the end of the maneuvers of the Russian and Belarusian armies on February 20.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko declared, however, that his country would be willing to receive “nuclear weapons” if it considers itself threatened by Western countries.

Russia has always denied the intention to attack Ukraine and its Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, commented with sarcasm on the accusations of his geopolitical rivals when he received his Italian counterpart, Luigi di Maio, on Thursday. Moscow’s chancellor said the crisis exists only “in the spirit, in the head” of Western rulers and the Western press.

Western arms deliveries to Kiev have increased on fears of an invasion, which has angered Russia, which says Ukraine could mount an offensive against Kremlin-backed eastern armed separatists.

Dialog sketch

Earlier this week, the Kremlin and the White House said they were ready to talk about the structure of security in Europe. Russia is demanding total reform, claiming that NATO’s expansion into its borders poses a threat.

The Russian government says it wants to negotiate, but regrets that Westerners have rejected its main demands: an end to NATO’s expansion policy and a ban on Ukraine’s eventual membership; the commitment not to install attack weapons near Russian territory and the withdrawal of its infrastructure from Eastern Europe.

Western countries offered a negotiation on topics such as arms control, visits to sensitive facilities and a dialogue on Moscow’s security fears.

Lavrov said he will respond to these proposals in writing on Thursday.

Putin was willing to talk, but said his demands must also be on the table.

*With AFP