Salary allowance of up to BRL 1,212 is released to another group

This Thursday (17th) the payment of the PIS (Social Integration Program) salary allowance of up to R$ 1,212, base year 2020, begins for private sector workers born in April. Public servants with an enrollment number in the Pasep (Public Servant Asset Formation Program) ending in 2 or 3 also receive today. (See full calendar below)

The allowance deposits began last Tuesday (8) by private sector workers born in January. Since then, birthdays in February and March have already been covered, in addition to all those who live in regions of Bahia and Minas Gerais affected by heavy rains, since for this group there was no distinction by month of birth.

The payment calendar extends until March 31, in the case of PIS, and until March 24, in Pasep. For both groups, the maximum deadline to withdraw the allowance is December 29, 2022.

Transfers are made by Caixa Econômica Federal (private initiative) and Banco do Brasil (public servants).

Who is entitled to the allowance?

All workers in the private sector and public servants who received up to two monthly minimum wages (R$ 2,424), on average, in 2020 are entitled to receive the allowance. .

In the case of workers in the private sector, specifically, it is also necessary to have worked with a formal contract for at least 30 days in 2020.

All citizens still need to have their data correctly reported by the employer to the government.

To confirm whether or not they are entitled to the allowance in 2022, workers can access the channels of the Ministry of Labor and Social Security (Carteira de Trabalho Digital app, official website or telephone 158). On mobile, just:

open the application and click “enter”;

enter your CPF and click on “continue”;

enter your password and click “enter”. In this case, the password is the one used to access the gov.br portals. If you haven’t already, you can register right away;

click on “salary allowance” and then “learn more”.

What is the benefit amount?

The amount of the allowance is proportional to the period in which the worker was employed with a formal contract in 2020. Each month worked is equivalent to a benefit of BRL 101.

Therefore, to find out how much they will receive, it is enough for the worker to multiply the number of months in which he had a formal contract in 2020 by R$ 101. Periods equal to or greater than 15 days count as a full month.

The maximum benefit, equivalent to 12 months of work, is a minimum wage (R$ 1,212).

The exact amount, according to Caixa, can be consulted on the Caixa Tem app or by calling 0800-726-0207 (Caixa ao Cidadão Service). If you choose to use your cell phone, the worker must:

open the Caixa Tem application and enter your CPF and password to enter. If this is your first access, you will need to register;

click “I’m not a robot”;

open the list of available services and click on “salary allowance”. There, it is possible to consult values ​​and even move any existing balances.

Public servants can check the values ​​in the option “Consult your Pasep”, on the Banco do Brasil website, or contact the Service Center by telephone 4004-0001 or 0800 729 0001.