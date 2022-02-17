‘Scene of a horror movie’: reports about the storm that became a tragedy with almost 100 dead in Petrópolis

Vinícius Lemos – @oviniciuslemos

From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

4 hours ago

Credit, Reuters

“It was a scene from a horror movie”, defines dentist Lucas Ribas about what he witnessed in Petrópolis, in the Serrana region of Rio de Janeiro, after the municipality was hit by a storm on Tuesday (15/2).

Lucas was leaving work during the night when he saw the scene of destruction left by the heavy rain.

“In the center of the city there were many bodies, many dead people who were washed away by the rain, drowned, hit somewhere or got stuck in cars”, he tells BBC News Brasil.

According to the Fire Department, until 9:30 pm on Wednesday (16), 94 people had died as a result of the heavy rains on Tuesday.

On social media, while some people shared records of the impact caused by the rain, others posted photos of loved ones who disappeared amid the storm.

The volume of water accumulated in the city reached 259 millimeters in just six hours on Tuesday, according to Climatempo. The value exceeds what was expected for the entire month of February: 238.2 millimeters.

According to the newspaper O Globo, data from the National Center for Monitoring and Alerts for Natural Disasters (Cemaden) indicate that for at least 90 years Petrópolis has not faced such heavy rainfall in 24 hours as on Tuesday.

The storm wreaked havoc in several parts of the city. According to the government of Rio de Janeiro, 89 areas were affected, with 26 landslides.

The Petrópolis City Hall declared a state of public calamity. In hospitals, according to local management, teams were reinforced to assist the victims.

Credit, Lucas Ribas photo caption, Images recorded by dentist Lucas Riba show passengers on a bus taken by the flood

For residents, the scenes witnessed due to the storm will never be forgotten.

“It still hasn’t sunk in. I’m 44 years old, I was born in Petrópolis, we’ve always witnessed several tragedies, but always in isolated places and not also in the city center. What happened here yesterday I don’t think will ever happen again because it was something impressive”, says teacher Bianca Maria Leite.

‘It was all very fast’

The storm culminated in a desolate scenario in Petrópolis. In several videos that circulate on the internet, it is possible to see images of trees, appliances, furniture and vehicles being carried away during the flood.

Countless homes were hit. In some, residents lost all appliances and furniture, while in others the building itself was devastated by heavy rain.

“I’ve lost everything, there’s nothing. It took everything away. I don’t know what we’re going to do from now on, because the rock there is almost falling again. If it goes down, it’s going to take more houses down”, he said in an interview with TV news. SBT Rio a resident whose house was hit.

According to the government of Rio de Janeiro, at least 372 people were left homeless or displaced in the city.

Local businesses were also hit and many were underwater. In videos that circulate on the networks, it is possible to see several flooded establishments.

“I was at the gym and it started to flood. I just felt like I had to get out of there. Some people kept cleaning the water off the floor and pouring it down the drain. So I managed to go to the mall, which has three floors of parking. It never stopped raining. When I saw it, the street looked like a very deep river, because there was a lot of water. I looked to the side of the gym and it was all overturned: the water got into the back of the gym, destroyed everything and threw the equipment in half from the street”, details university student Vinícius Magini.

Dentist Lucas Ribas says that he and other employees fought to save the equipment in the office where he works. “It all happened very quickly, as if it were a mud tsunami. When we saw it, it was a little water entering the office, soon it became a lot of water, then it started to overflow and became a flood. It was time for us to go up with equipment, close the doors, take everything that was valuable and save as many things as I could. It was desperate”, he says.

Credit, EPA photo caption, Firefighters work to rescue victims of the tragedy

On Tuesday night, many parts of the city were without electricity. In the central region, there were several reports of robberies and looted establishments in the wake of the storm’s destruction.

the missing

In the midst of the storm, countless people disappeared. There are records of searches for residents of different ages, from children to the elderly.

There are reports of people who were washed away, others who were in regions that were buried and people who were in vehicles that were carried away by the flood.

According to local authorities, there are no official numbers of missing persons in the city.

Currently, about 400 firefighters help with searches in different areas of the city.

With no answers, family members seek news through social networks. In some posts made on Tuesday, you can see updates from family members who celebrate that the person was found well. In others, however, there is confirmation that the person was one of the victims of the consequences of the storm.

“Unfortunately, they found him lifeless. To be honest, I don’t know what really happened, I just got the news that his body is in the IML”, says a friend of a teenager who was confirmed dead. She had provided her cell phone number to receive news about her friend Tuesday night after he was reported missing.

At the city’s Legal Medical Institute (IML), family members seek answers about the disappeared.

Credit, Reuters photo caption, The rain caused flooding and landslides in several parts of the city.

“I saw the arrival of three Civil Defense cars with bodies. It is distressing”, says Analu Andrade. She is the cousin of an eight-year-old boy who was on a bus that was washed away by the flood.

“I went to the IML because a police officer saw my story (temporary post on Instagram; in it, Anallu was looking for her cousin) and said that possibly my cousin was already found dead, because they found a boy in his age group who looked like him, I just couldn’t be sure. Knowing this, I arrived at the IML without any certainty whether it’s him or not,” says Anallu.

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro announced that it has set up a task force with about 200 agents, with professionals such as forensic experts and criminal sniffers, autopsy assistants and notary’s servants to help identify victims.

After spending a few hours at the IML, Anallu returned home with no answers. She should return to the site this Thursday (17/2). “His grandmother and mother are unable to go (to the IML)”, she explains.

after the storm

On Wednesday, Petrópolis dawned in a mood of mourning. The numbers of bodies found were updated throughout the day.

“The next day is sad. The city is under the mud and people don’t even know where to start”, says dentist Lucas Ribas.

Photographer Breno Luis Telles took pictures the morning after the storm. “I took pictures in the Historic Center and unfortunately the scenery is war. I’ve never seen anything like it. Dead people everywhere, cars on top of cars, a horrible smell. Unfortunately, we see a city that looks like it was bombed” , tells BBC News Brazil.

Credit, Breno Telles photo caption, Photographer recorded Petrópolis on Wednesday morning after the storm

In the city, it was possible to see scenes such as hills that collapsed, streets blocked by materials left by the flood, vehicles piled up, houses destroyed, establishments hit by mud, traders trying to estimate the damage caused by the tragedy and families looking for ways to start over.

Residents live with the fear of new storms. On Wednesday, the forecast was for light to moderate rain for the region. The Secretary of State for Civil Defense warned that the municipality is still in an operational stage of crisis and advised the population to pay attention to the reports, because alerts about the situation can be updated at any time.

The municipal Civil Defense argued that the storm was caused by “the passage of a cold front across the ocean, together with the instabilities generated by daytime heating, plus the availability of moisture”.

On social networks and in various parts of the city, campaigns were organized to collect items to help people affected in different ways by the rain.