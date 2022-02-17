‘Scene of a horror movie’: reports about the storm that became a tragedy with almost 100 dead in Petrópolis

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago News Comments Off on ‘Scene of a horror movie’: reports about the storm that became a tragedy with almost 100 dead in Petrópolis 2 Views

  • Vinícius Lemos – @oviniciuslemos
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Firefighters search for survivors in mud

Credit, Reuters

“It was a scene from a horror movie”, defines dentist Lucas Ribas about what he witnessed in Petrópolis, in the Serrana region of Rio de Janeiro, after the municipality was hit by a storm on Tuesday (15/2).

Lucas was leaving work during the night when he saw the scene of destruction left by the heavy rain.

“In the center of the city there were many bodies, many dead people who were washed away by the rain, drowned, hit somewhere or got stuck in cars”, he tells BBC News Brasil.

According to the Fire Department, until 9:30 pm on Wednesday (16), 94 people had died as a result of the heavy rains on Tuesday.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Fernando Lzaro praises the performance of Corinthians and explains the position of Rger Guedes

Corinthians had a great second half and beat São Bernardo 3-0 on Wednesday night. In …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved