Scientists create strange quantum object in lab

Known as quantum mechanics, the study of the behavior of the Universe on a smaller scale continues to amaze us. Now, scientists have been able to successfully create a quantum object called a “domain wall”.

It was the first time such walls were generated in the laboratory, which paves the way for on-demand production of what is known as a Bose-Einstein condensate: junctions of clustered domains of atoms stored at very cold temperatures under certain conditions.

publicity

Edited image showing the domain wall as the lighter line between two groups of atoms. Credit: Kai-Xuan Yao

According to the researchers who created these domain walls, this could end up shedding new light on many different areas of quantum mechanics, such as quantum electronics, quantum memory, and the behavior of exotic quantum particles.

“It’s like a sand dune in the desert — it’s made of sand, but the dune acts like an object that behaves differently than individual grains of sand,” said physicist Kai-Xuan Yao, a researcher at the University of Chicago.

Previous approaches to domain walls have never been able to produce these objects in the lab until now, giving scientists the ability to analyze them in new ways. According to the researchers, these domain walls act like independent quantum objects, but not necessarily in the way they expected.

Understand the unexpected behavior of the quantum object created in the laboratory

This unexpected behavior shows domain walls joining a class of objects called emergent phenomena, where particles that come together appear to follow a different set of physical laws than particles that are operating on their own.

One of the unusual observations made by the team is how domain walls react to electric fields, something that will need further study to better understand. For now, just being able to produce and manipulate these walls is an important step.

Read more:

“We have a lot of experience in controlling atoms,” says physicist Cheng Chin, also at the University of Chicago. “We know that if you push atoms to the right, they will move to the right. But here, if you push the domain wall to the right, it moves to the left.”

Part of the reason the discovery is so important is that it could teach us more about how atoms behaved early in the Universe’s existence: particles that were once clumped together eventually expanded to form stars and planets, and scientists would like to know. exactly how it happened.

This recent research, published in the scientific journal nature, is supported by what is known as dynamic meter theory — a way of testing and calculating the dynamics of quantum phenomena in the laboratory. These findings could explain how emergent phenomena operate in everything from materials to the early universe.

In addition to “looking back,” researchers are also looking to the future. Once more understanding of how domain walls can be controlled, this could open up opportunities for new quantum technologies.

“There may be applications for this phenomenon in terms of programmable quantum material fabrication or quantum information processors,” believes Chin. “It can be used to create a more robust way to store quantum information or enable new functions in materials. But before we can figure that out, the first step is to understand how to control them.”

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!