Scientists prove it is possible to change the blood type of an organ

posted on 02/17/2022 06:00



(credit: UHN/Disclosure)

One of the main barriers to performing transplants is the incompatibility of blood between donor and recipient. This problem, however, may be out of date. In a study published yesterday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, researchers at the Latner Thoracic Surgery Research Laboratory and the University Health Network Transplant Center in Canada demonstrated that it is possible to convert blood type in organs intended for this type of procedure.

The discovery, according to the authors, is a fundamental step towards the creation of universal type O organs, which would significantly increase the number of procedures, reducing the mortality of patients on the waiting list. “With the current blood matching system, the waiting time can be considerably longer for patients who need a transplant, depending on their blood type,” explains Marcelo Cypel, surgical director of the Ajmera Transplant Center and senior author of the study. “Having universal organs means we can eliminate the blood-matching barrier and prioritize patients for medical urgency, saving more lives and wasting fewer organs,” he adds.

Blood type is determined by the presence of antigens on the surface of red blood cells – type A has the A antigen, B has the B antigen, AB has both, and O has neither. Antigens can trigger an immune response if they are foreign to the recipient’s body. That’s why, for blood transfusions, you can only receive the substance from donors with the same, or universal, type: O. Likewise, antigens A and B are present on the surfaces of blood vessels in the body. If someone who is type O (meaning they have both anti-A and anti-B antibodies in their blood) receives an organ from an A donor, for example, they would likely be rejected.





Wait

Type O patients wait on average twice as long to receive a lung transplant compared to type A patients, explains Aizhou Wang, a researcher in Cypel’s lab and the study’s first author. “This translates into mortality. Patients who are type O and need a lung transplant have a 20% higher risk of dying while waiting for a compatible organ to be available,” says Wang.

This disparity is also true for other organs, she adds: Type O or B patients who need a kidney transplant will be on the waiting list for an average of four to five years, compared to two to three years for A’s. or AB. “If you convert all organs to universal type O, you can completely eliminate this barrier.”

The proof-of-concept study — when a procedure is carried out to test whether it is possible in practice — was carried out in Cypel’s research laboratory. The experiment used the Ex Vivo Lung Perfusion System (EVLP), pioneered in Toronto, as a treatment platform. This method involves pumping nutritious fluids through the organs, allowing them to be warmed to body temperature so they can be repaired and improved before transplantation.

Human lungs not suitable for transplantation from type A donors were placed in the EVLP circuit. One organ was treated with a group of enzymes to clear surface antigens, while the other, from the same donor, remained untreated. The team then tested each of the lungs by adding type O blood (with high concentrations of anti-A antibodies) to the circuit. The results showed that the treated lungs were well tolerated, while the others showed signs of rejection.

According to the researchers, previous findings were essential for carrying out the procedure. Among them, one from the University of British Columbia (UCB), in Canada. In 2018, UBC biochemist Stephen Withers and his team found a group of enzymes that was instrumental in the first step in creating organs of universal blood type. These molecules were employed in the lungs of the current study, using the EVLP circuit.

“Enzymes are mother nature’s catalysts and carry out particular reactions. This group that we found in the human intestine can cut the sugars from the A and B antigens in red blood cells, converting them into universal type O cells. In this experiment, this opened a door input to create organs of universal blood type,” explains Withers. As a next step, the research team is working on a proposal for a clinical trial in the next 12 to 18 months.

Stem cells prevent sepsis in test



credit: Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

Sepsis, an inflammatory syndrome that occurs when the body has an extreme response to an infection, is responsible for about 20% of deaths worldwide. A new study by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine in the US suggests that infusing hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) from the bone marrow could improve outcomes. The research was done in a mouse model, and scientists hope to eventually translate this approach into new therapeutic strategies for treating humans. The article was published in eLife magazine.

“Current treatment of sepsis includes transfusions of granulocytes, another type of immune cell, but this treatment has limited efficacy, dependence on large amounts of cells, and frequent dosing. Here, we show an alternative approach that uses only a fraction of the cell number.” , said Katherine King, senior author of the paper. “Much more work will need to be done to understand the potential and safety of HSPC infusion as a new treatment for sepsis,” she pointed out.

The researchers found that the infection significantly depletes HSPCs in the bone marrow and hypothesized that infusing a healthy batch of these cells could improve bacterial clearance, reduce tissue damage, and prolong survival. They found that mice given the substance had milder illness and lived longer than untreated animals. The rodents in the first group also showed a significant decrease in inflammatory cytokines, especially those known to cause sepsis.

“The results suggest that infusion with HSPCs is beneficial during Streptococcus infection and promotes survival by a mechanism other than bacterial shedding,” said King. “We found that the treated mice restored the immune cells responsible for regulating immune responses and decreasing inflammation.” Over the past decade, King’s lab has worked to characterize the impact of infection and inflammation on bone marrow hematopoietic stem cell function, and this research is the first to show a direct role for these structures in sepsis survival.