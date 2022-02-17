Season 4 gets a date; series ends in 5th grade

Get ready! The 4th season of Stranger Things has just won a release date: May 27, 2022, when its first volume debuts. The second comes shortly after, on July 1.

Netflix also announced that the following year of the series, the 5th, will also be the last. See below:

Just before making the announcements, the streaming platform had warmed up with new posters for the series, one of which shows Hopper’s reunion (David Harbor), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman).

the fourth season of Stranger Things had few details revealed, but with some tips scattered around, through statements from the writers or industry speculation, you can already have an idea of ​​what to expect from the new episodes. To help quell the anticipation ahead of the premiere, we’ve rounded up everything we know so far about Season 4 of Stranger Things in this list.

Recently, several new actors were announced in the series’ cast, including Amybeth McNulty, Anne from Anne With an E.

