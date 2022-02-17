Secret US missile base in Poland prompts Putin’s calculations in Ukraine – International

REDZIKOWO, Poland – Tomasz Czescik, a Polish archaeologist and television journalist, walks his dog every morning through a forest near his home on the eastern flank of the natowandering along the edge of a green wire fence topped with barbed wire.

He likes the fresh air and the morning silence – until the loudspeakers on the other side of the fence, where there are “Keep Away” signs in Polish, English, German and Russian, start playing. The Star-Spangled Banner in high volume.

“I don’t know anyone who’s ever been inside,” Czescik said, pointing over the fence to a cluster of fog-shrouded buildings in the distance.

The fence is the outer perimeter, guarded by Polish soldiers, of a highly sensitive American military installation, which Washington insists will help defend Europe and the United States of ballistic missiles fired by rogue states such as Iran and should be operational this year.

But for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the military base in Poland and another in Romania are evidence of what he sees as the threat posed by NATO’s eastward expansion — and part of his justification for the military encirclement of Ukraine. The Pentagon describes the two locations as defensive and unrelated to Russiabut the Kremlin believes they could be used to shoot down Russian rockets or fire off offensive Moscow cruise missiles.

By threatening Ukraine, Putin demanded that NATO reduce its military presence in Eastern and Central Europe – which Washington and European leaders categorically refused to do. Putin has been furious about American missiles near the Russian border since the Romanian facility went into operation in 2016, but the Polish facility, located near the village of Redzikowo, is just 160 kilometers from Russian territory and just 1300 kilometers from Russia itself. Moscow.

“Are we deploying missiles near the US border? No, we are not. It is the United States that has come to our house with its missiles and is already on our doorstep,” Putin said in December at his annual news conference.

The Polish base, whose heart is a system known as the Aegis Ashore, contains sophisticated radars capable of tracking hostile missiles and guiding interceptor rockets to shoot them out of the sky. It is also equipped with missile launchers known as MK 41s, which the Russians fear could be easily repurposed to fire off offensive missiles like the Tomahawk.

For residents of Redzikowo, the idea that they are living at the forefront of Putin’s security concerns has already made some locals nervous.

Ryszard Kwiatkowski, a civil engineer working on the construction, said a client who booked an apartment in a new block her company is building recently called to cancel her planned purchase over concerns that Russia could attack the missile defense facility in Redzikowo and bring down property values.

Nobody really thinks that’s likely – that would put Russia in direct conflict with NATO, whose Poland it has been a member since 1999. But there is undeniable tension in the air, with Russia deploying more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border.

Kwiatkowski, who took part in protests against the US installation at Redzikowo when it was announced in 2016, said Russia had fueled unease by exaggerating the threat posed by NATO. But, he added, both sides have created “a self-propelled fear machine” fueled by nervous uncertainties about what the other is doing.

Thomas Graham, who served as Senior Director for Russia on the President’s National Security Council George W. Bush, said Moscow never believed Washington’s assurances that its missile defense system was aimed at Iran, not Russia. The issue, he added, has become a potent symbol for the Kremlin of a post-Cold War order it sees as dangerously one-sided and which it is now trying to overhaul through military threats.

“The current crisis is really much broader than Ukraine,” Graham said, “the Ukraine it’s a leverage point, but it’s more about Poland, Romania and the Baltic countries. The Russians think it’s time to revise the post-Cold War deal in Europe to their advantage.”

In a meeting with Putin on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey V. Lavrov stressed that Russia wanted to see “radical changes in the European security sphere”, far-reaching changes that go beyond Ukraine to include a retreat of NATO troops in Eastern Europe, limits on the deployment of offensive weaponry and restrictions on intermediate-range missiles.

Tomasz Smura, director of research at the Casimir Pulaski Foundation, a Warsaw-based research group, said: “This is a big problem for Russia.”

But closing the Redzikowo facility, as Moscow wants, he added, is a “red line” that the United States and Poland will not cross, although NATO, in response to a list of demands made by Moscow in December, recently offered discussion of an unspecified “transparency mechanism” in hopes of allaying Russian concerns about Polish and Romanian bases.

But Moscow wants much more than that.

Missile defense has long been seen by Russia as a dangerous American attempt to downgrade the main guarantor of its great-power status — a vast nuclear arsenal. The possibility that the United States could shoot down Russian ballistic missiles undermines the deterrent doctrine of mutually assured destruction, which posits that neither of the two major nuclear powers would ever risk nuclear war because it would mean that both would be annihilated.

During the Cold WarRussia and the United States worked on developing missile defenses, but agreed in 1972 to abandon their rocket shield programs to preserve mutual vulnerability and, they hoped, peace.

It worked for almost 30 years. But at the end of Putin’s first year as president in December 2001, President George W. Bush infuriated the new Russian leader by withdrawing the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and instructing the Pentagon to build a system to ward off the potential threat of missiles from Iran.

The US withdrawal from what had been the cornerstone of superpower relations for decades was repeatedly cited by the Kremlin as the beginning of its disenchantment with the United States and Putin’s belief that Russian interests are being needlessly trampled on.

“We have tried for a long time to persuade our partners not to do that,” Putin said this month. “However, the US did what it did – withdrew from the treaty. Now anti-ballistic missile launchers are deployed in Romania and are being installed in Poland.”

If Ukraine approaches NATO, Putin thundered, “it will be full of weapons. Modern offensive weapons will be deployed on its territory, as well as in Poland and Romania.”

The Aegis Ashore facility in Romania it has been operating for five years without incident, but Russia sees the Polish missile defense facility, previously crippled by construction and other problems, as a more serious threat.

The weapons system was installed last summer at the facility, which is expected to start operating later this year, Rear Admiral Tom Druggan, the program’s director, said in November. “It’s not specifically focused on threats coming from Russia, despite what they say,” he said.

American assurances that only Iran needs to worry, however, were undermined during the Trump administration, when the president declared that U.S. missile defense systems “would detect and destroy any missile launched against the United States anywhere, anytime, anywhere.” any time”.

Washington has also struggled to convince Putin that its two missile defense sites in Eastern Europe lack an offensive capability that could easily be used against Russian targets.

Responding to Russian complaints, NATO stated last month that interceptor missiles deployed at Aegis Ashore sites “cannot undermine Russian strategic deterrence capabilities” and “cannot be used for offensive purposes”, adding that interceptors cannot contained explosives and could not hit ground targets, only aerial objects.

“Furthermore, the site lacks the software, hardware and infrastructure necessary to launch offensive missiles,” NATO said.

Some independent experts, however, believe that, while requiring a software overhaul and other changes, the MK 41 launchers installed in Poland and Romania can fire not only defensive interceptors, but also offensive missiles. Matt Korda, an analyst at the Federation of American Scientists, said that “without visual inspections, there is no way to determine whether or not this Tomahawk-specific hardware and software was installed at the Aegis Ashore facility in Europe.”

So far, only US military personnel have been allowed to approach the launchers or their control units. The US Navy, which operates Aegis Ashore in Poland, did not respond to a request from the The New York Times for a visit.

Beata Jurys, the elected chief of Redzikowo, said she has never been inside the facility, located on the grounds of a former Polish air force base and a closed civilian airport, and does not follow through on technical arguments about which missiles can be fired from behind the nearby fence. from your home.

But no matter who is telling the truth, Jurys said, accusations from Moscow and Washington have made the village a potential target in the event of war.

“If something happens, we will be the first to know, unfortunately,” she said.