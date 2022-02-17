See how the tourist attractions of Petrópolis were after the storm; PHOTOS | Mountain Region

The retaining walls of the bridge in front of the Petrópolis Cathedral fell by the force of the water — Photo: Henrique Coelho/g1
Mud was accumulated on the outskirts of the Petrópolis Cathedral — Photo: Henrique Coelho/g1
In the historic center, streets were still full of garbage and mud. Rua Teresa, the main commercial center of Petrópolis, had turned into a pile of mud and destroyed vehicles.
The retaining walls of the bridge in front of the Petrópolis Cathedral fell due to the force of the water. Under renovation, the church houses the Imperial Mausoleum, where the tombs of Pedro II, D. Teresa Cristina, Princess Isabel and Conde d’Eu are located.
The Crystal Palace region, which usually hosts events, also had sidewalks full of mud. A fence near Princess Isabel’s House was also torn down.
The grid near the Casa de Princesa Isabel was damaged — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
The Crystal Palace region was filled with mud — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
Obstructed by fallen trees and a pole, one of the accesses to Casa de Santos Dumont was blocked during the afternoon.
Road to Casa de Santos Dumont obstructed — Photo: Henrique Coelho/g1
One of the few places that remained intact was the Quitandinha Palace. Officials said that the hotel, currently managed by Sesc, was transformed into a support point for homeless people and those displaced by the rain.
The place was open for work meetings and, in the morning, it received teams from the State Development Agency (AgeRio). They are dedicated to creating an emergency line of credit to serve merchants who had their businesses hit by the storm.
The initiative responds to a request made by the president of Fecomércio RJ to governor Cláudio Castro this Wednesday morning (162). Interested parties should contact (24) 2291-6420.
Sesc Quitandinha became a point of support for help — Photo: Henrique Coelho/g1