see in detail the input version

Equipped with a 1.3 Turbo Flex engine, a six-speed automatic transmission and 4×2 traction, the new Jeep Renegade Sport T270 2022 has a suggested price of R$ 123,990

Launched on February 10th, the 2022 Jeep Renegade has already registered more than 10,000 orders. The Sport version that we show here in detail is among the best sellers. The suggested entry price is R$122,990, but it is worth remembering that the Stellantis brand only guarantees the launch price for the first 11,000 units.

With the end of the STD option, the 2022 Jeep Renegade Sport T270 is the entryway to the SUV. In the external look, it has unpainted door handles and mirrors, the front bumper has no appliqué, being painted only on the top. The main headlights are in Full LED with LED signature. Fog lights are not available. Finally, the seven-slit grille has an all-black finish.

On the side, the 2022 Jeep Renegade Sport T270 received new 17-inch wheels shod with 215/60 R17 tires. Black roof rack completes the look.

At the rear, the bumper follows the front, being painted only on the top and there is no appliqué or paint on the bottom. The lanterns received the new design keeping the X and are illuminated by LED.

Interior of the 2022 Jeep Renegade Sport T270

Inside, the 2022 Jeep Renegade Sport T270 received a new steering wheel just like the Compass brother. The instrument panel is analog with a 3.5” TFT instrument display identical to the 2021 line.

Seats are upholstered in premium fabric with embossed designs on the central part of the backrest and seat. The rear seat is split and 60/40 folding. The driver has a central armrest with a built-in luggage rack.

The internal finish has the predominant gray color. The panel is made of touch-sensitive plastic, the door covers are made of rigid material and there is a fabric appliqué on the armrests.

serial items

Among the standard items on the Renegade Sport T270 Flex are electric door and trunk locks (automatic locking at 20km/h, fuel cap lock, door open indicator), electric outside mirrors, rear parking camera, front mats and rear seats, autopilot, alarm, electronic parking brake, 12V socket, driver’s seat with height adjustment, tire pressure monitoring system, USB Type C, sun visor with courtesy mirrors, 4-door power windows with one touch, armrest with object holder, Start&Stop system (automatic engine shutdown/start), air conditioning, Jeep Traction Control+, Apple Carplay and Android Auto with wireless mirroring, height and depth adjustment of the steering wheel, side repeater in the mirrors, commands of the audio and bluetooth system on the steering wheel, USB port for rear seat occupants, electric steering, rear window wiper, washer and defroster, lighting trunk, on-board computer (distance, average consumption, instantaneous consumption, autonomy, average speed and travel time) and pocketknife key with remote control for opening the doors.

The Renegade Sport T270 2022 has a multimedia center with a 7-inch screen with Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, USB and Bluetooth. The audio system has six 6 speakers.

The entry-level version has an Exclusive pack that optionally adds 18” wheels and leather-covered seats for R$5,500. The Mopar Pack, on the other hand, adds a rubber mat and side moldings for R$ 600.

Safety

In terms of safety, the entry-level version of the Renegade has HSA (Hill Start Assist), speed limit alerts, Stability Control (ESC), 4-wheel disc brakes, driver fatigue detector, electronic anti-rollover control. , ABS brakes, height-adjustable front seat belts, six airbags (Front, side and curtain), traction control, autonomous emergency braking (car to car), Isofix, traffic sign recognition, central rear seat belt three dots, lane change warning and panic break assist.

Size

THE Jeep Renegade is 4.26 meters long, 1.80 meters wide, 1.70 meters high and has a wheelbase of 2.57 meters. The trunk can hold 385 liters of luggage.

The 2022 Renegade Sport T270 has a minimum ground clearance of 18.6 centimeters and 21° entry and 31° exit angles. The total weight of the Renegade Sport is 1,468 kg.

Motor

The 2022 Jeep Renegade’s 1.3 T270 engine has a power of 180 hp with gasoline and 185 hp with ethanol and torque of 27.5 kgfm no matter which fuel. With 4×2 traction, the engine is linked to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The entry-level Sport T270 4×2 does 0 to 100 km/h in 8.8 seconds with gasoline and 8.7 seconds with ethanol in the tank.

Renegade Sport T270 2022 consumption

The fuel consumption of the Renegade Sport on urban routes is 11 km/l and on highways it is 12.8 km/l. With ethanol, consumption in the city is 7.7 km/l and on the road it is 9.1 km/l.

Jeep Traction Control+

The Renegade Sport is equipped with Jeep Traction Control +, a traction control system that works in conditions where the vehicle has a low-grip floor with the ground on one of the wheels. It applies braking torque to the wheel that is slipping and transfers the torque to another that is in contact with the ground.

Colors

In the entry version, the Jeep SUV has the Black Carbon colors at no extra cost. The metallic Silver Billet and Gray Granite have an additional value of R$ 1,600. Finally, the Pearled White Polaroid of the unit of this article has a cost of R$ 2,270.

