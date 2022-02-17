see the numbers drawn today in the contest

The numbers 09-14-22-24-44-47 were drawn by Caixa in the Mega-Sena contest 2454, held on the night of this Wednesday (16), in São Paulo. Whoever hits all the tens will win a main prize of R$ 11,377,055.19.

If there are winning bets, they will be announced by the bank within moments on the Mega-Sena website.

Mega-Sena: How to participate in the next draw?

Players can play a game of six to 15 numbers at the lottery credentials through Caixa, or using the bank’s special lottery website. All bets registered up to one hour before the draw are eligible to win in-game prizes.

How much does it cost to place a bet on Mega-Sena?

This varies depending on the amount of numbers bet. The minimum game costs R$ 4.50, giving the right to choose six tens between 1 and 60. If you want to bet on one more number, the value goes up and stops at R$ 31.50. In the highest scenario, at the limit of 15 numbers on the wheel, the bet comes out for R$ 22,522.50.

What were the biggest prizes of regular Mega-Sena contests?

  • 2,150, 5/11/2019, 1 winning bet; total prize: R$ 289.4 million

  • 2237, 2/27/2020; 2 winning bets; total prize: BRL 211.6 million

  • 1,764, 11/25/2015; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 205.3 million

  • 1,772, 12/22/2015; 2 winning bets; total prize: BRL 197.4 million

  • 1,655, 11/22/2014; 2 winning bets; total prize: BRL 135.3 million

  • 2161, 6/19/2019; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 124.2 million

  • 2,189, 9/18/2019: 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 120 million

  • 1220, 10/6/2010; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 119.1 million

  • 1,575, 2/19/2014; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 111.5 million

  • 1953, 7/29/2017; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 107.9 million

  • 2015, 2/17/2018; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 104.5 million

  • 1,924, 4/26/2017, 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 101.5 million

What is the chance of winning the Mega-Sena?

The odds vary depending on the number of numbers bet. With the smallest bet (R$4.50), which has six numbers, the chance of spiking all tens and taking the top prize is one in 50,063,860. With seven tens bet (R$ 31.50), the probability grows and becomes one in 7,151,980. The maximum bet of R$22,500 and 15 tens has a one in 10,003 chance of making your player a millionaire.

And the pool you have in lottery, how does it work?

It is the Caixa-accredited lottery companies that organize these pools, which are actually group bets with a minimum price. In the case of Mega-Sena, this value is stipulated at R$10. Each participant must enter with a minimum quota of R$5. In this type of game, an additional service fee of 35% of the quota value may be charged. Mega-Sena works with a pool ranging from two to 100 odds, and in each one it is possible to place ten different bets.

