According to Serasa Experian, consumer demand for credit increased by 7.2% in January this year, compared to the same month last year. The company released the data on Monday (14). She also pointed out that growth in seeking financial credit, however, was the lowest since October 2021, when it stood at 5.6%. So, to find out more about the information, check it out below!

Serasa Experian reveals high demand for credit in January

Thus, according to Luiz Rabi, economist at Serasa Experian, among the reasons for the greater demand for credit at the beginning of the year are expenses with payment of IPVA, IPTU, purchase of school materials, among others. As a result, when consumers need to pay the bills at the end of the month, but have no more resources, they resort to loans.

However, the problem with this type of solution is interest rates. After all, they made access to credit more expensive, especially with the high Selic rate. This was one reason why demand has dropped in the last three months, despite continuing to rise. Today, the Selic is at 10.75%.

Finally, according to data from Serasa Experian, the highest increases in the search for credit occurred in the Central-West regions, with 16%, followed by the North, with 14.5%, and the South, with 9.8%. In the Southeast and Northeast regions, the rates of increase in demand were 5.4% and 3.7%, respectively.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / Shutterstock.com