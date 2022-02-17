“Servant of the President of the Republic”, classifies Tebet about Aras’ performance

posted on 02/16/2022 19:04



(credit: Credito: Leopoldo Silva/Agência Senado)

The pre-candidate for the presidency and senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) took advantage of the public hearing of the Human Rights Commission, this Wednesday (16/2), in the Federal Senate, to charge the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) about the latest statements by Augusto Aras, in an interview with the channel CNN.

The prosecutor said that the senators of the Covid CPI did not present evidence of irregularities committed by authorities. Therefore, Tebet accused Aras of being a “servant of the President of the Republic” by forgetting the role of the PGR and not proceeding with investigations of indications of crimes listed in the CPI’s final report – the document points to 80 indictments, including the name of ministers of the president and Jair Bolsonaro himself, accused of having committed at least 9 crimes.

“If we managed to collect all this (evidence) in six months, how is it that in 120, 115 days the Attorney General’s Office doesn’t do it? He didn’t do it out of inertia, he didn’t do it out of omission, he didn’t do it out of partiality. Because he who represents the highest body of inspection and control by the Constitution, which is the Public Ministry, he simply forgets his role, his attribution, and will be a mere servant of the President of the Republic”, criticized the senator.

Tebet, called the prosecutor “cowardly and dishonest” for the statements and defended the possibility of discussing a possible impeachment of the authority. In addition, he suggested that Aras be summoned to provide clarification on the attitude in the same commission.