Shark kills swimmer on Sydney beach in first deadly attack in 60 years

The accident was catastrophic and there was nothing that could be done by the emergency service that provided assistance.

A bather died this Wednesday, 16, after being bitten by a shark when I frequented a beach in Sydney, in Australia. According to the emergency services that provided assistance, the victim suffered “catastrophic injuries and there was nothing that could be done”. The attack was seen by people who were in the region and called for help around 16:35 (2:35 in Brasília). In an interview with Canal 9, a local broadcaster, resident Kris Linto spoke about what happened. “A man was swimming and a shark came and attacked him vertically. We heard a loud scream and turned around. It looked like a car had gone into the water, so the shark was chewing on the body and there was blood everywhere.”

A fisherman who was at the scene at the same time told ABC that the animal was 4.5 meters long. Fatal accidents involving sharks have not happened in the region for 60 years. The last record was from 1963. Australian police, together with the Marine Area Command and Surfer Life Rescue, managed to recover the human remains of the bather, who did not have his identity revealed. After the event, the region will be closed for 24 hours. Authorities will use this time to see if they see other sharks. The population is afraid. The New South Wales state government has invested millions of dollars in technology in an attempt to reduce attacks. Fifty-one beaches already have the resources, which also have drones and satellite tracking stations for white sharks. Alerts are sent when the animal is located.