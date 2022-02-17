Sisu: partial cutoffs in medicine range from 770 to 918 points; federal government of Amapá is the most ‘disputed’ | enem 2021

By the Unified Selection System (Sisu) 2022, candidates who want to be approved in medicine at the Federal University of amapá (unifap) must have at least attained 918.38 points in the last National High School Exam (Enem).

And the highest partial cutoff score in Brazil, comparing those recorded by the 88 campuses that offer this course in the program of the Ministry of Education (MEC).

Among the 10 universities with the highest ratings in medicine, 9 of them adopt a “geo bonus”: add 10%, 15% or 20% to the Enem scores of those who were born or studied in a given region (see throughout this report).

In the analysis, the g1 considered only the modalities of broad competition (that is, those that do not involve quotas for blacks, browns, indigenous people or former students of public schools, for example), based on the indices published by the Sisu at 0:00 on Wednesday (16).

Until Friday (18), the system will recalculate the partial scores every day.

10 highest cut grades in medicine

Below, see the ranking of the 10 highest cut scores in medicine, in the broad competition modality, in the partials of February 16, at 0h.

Sisu: highest partial cut-off scores in medicine University campus City Partial cut-off note (02/16) FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF AMAPA ground zero Macapá 918.38 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE DO NORTE caicó Caicó (RN) 909.91 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF PARAIBA Thirst João Pessoa 876.35 UNIVERSITY OF PERNAMBUCO Santo Amaro Recife 867.79 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF PERNAMBUCO Rugged Caruaru Caruaru (PE) 864.09 UNIVERSITY OF THE STATE OF RIO GRANDE DO NORTE Central Mossoró (RN) 860.45 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE DO NORTE Health Sciences Center Christmas 859.53 UNIVERSITY OF SAO PAULO Faculty of Dentistry Bauru (SP) 855.16 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF ACRE University Campus White River 853.57 FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF ALAGOAS Arapiraca – Headquarters Arapiraca (AL) 852.7

Of the 10 universities with the highest partial cutoffs for medicine, 9 of them offer extra points on the note And either for candidates who were born or studied in certain locations. Only USP does not adopt this geographic criterion.

The intention of the so-called “regional bonus” or “bonus by CEP” is encourage residents around the university to continue their academic training in the same state.

In 2016, the measure became a reason for a legal dispute, when the Public Defender’s Office (DPU) claimed that there was discrimination in this classification system – used, at the time, by the Fluminense Federal University (UFF) and the Federal University of Oeste de Bahia. (Ufob), among other institutions.

Examples of regional bonuses in Sisu 2022

In Sisu 2022, candidates from the Federal University of Amapá (Unifap) who attended high school in the state itself or in Pará (in the Marajó mesoregion or in the city of Almeirim) earn a 20% bonus on grade And either — it doesn’t matter if they studied in public or private schools.

The same occurs at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN), where those enrolled in the 19 highly competitive vacancies can receive a 20% increase if they have completed elementary school and completed high school in certain regions of the state or Paraíba.

This helps Unifap and UFRN to have cut-off scores above 900 points.

In practice, how does it work?

A fictitious example: at the Federal University of Pernambuco, 40 vacancies are offered with wide competition in medicine. João, born in Porto Alegre, scored 850 in the Enem, and Maria, who is from Carpina (PE), reached 800 points.

As the student enters the “regional bonus” criterion for having studied in Zona da Mata, her grade increases by 10% and jumps to 880.

Only she would get, therefore, a spot (if the cut-off point remains at 867.79).

Lower cutoffs in medicine

The teaching institution with the lowest partial cut-off in medicine was the Universidade Federal Rural do Semi-Árido (Ufersa), on the campus of Mossoró (RN): 770.92 points.

Next are: Federal University of Roraima (UFRR, Paricarana campus, in Boa Vista), with 776.81; and Mato Grosso State University (UFMT, Rondonópolis campus), whose grade was 779.88.

How do cut notes work?

To consult the partial cut-off scores, it is necessary to select a course and a modality (wide competition or some type of social quota) on the Sisu website.

If the candidate is logged in, he will also see his position in the list of those who have already signed up.

For example: a student who has an average of 760 points in the Enem, in the criteria of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte (UFRN), types “medicine” in the search. He sees that, on the Natal campus, the partial cutoff for broad competition is 859.53:

There are 49 vacancies. This means that, of all those who signed up for this course until midnight on Wednesday, the 49th highest score was precisely 859.53. Therefore, it is considered the partial cut-off score.

If he wants to change courses and choose one whose partial cut-off score is lower, he just has to change his enrollment. You can make these changes as many times as you want, until Friday, when the Sisu process ends. The system will consider the last appointment made.

If he wants to change courses and choose one whose partial cut-off score is lower, he just has to change his enrollment. You can make these changes as many times as you want, until Friday, when the Sisu process ends. The system will consider the last appointment made.

Precisely because it is a dynamic selection process, the partial cut-off scores are fluctuating. Always at midnight, the Ministry of Education (MEC) updates these balances.

In this example from UFRN: more students can opt for this course during this Wednesday. If they perform even better in the Enem, the cut-off score of 859.53 will go up. On the other hand, if some give up or switch options, it may fall.

That is: every day, until Friday, stay tuned for these partial cutoffs.