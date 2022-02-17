Skincare on the plate: foods that help take care of skin health – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Rethink your diet when it comes to skin care (Photo: Getty Images)

If you don’t give up your skincare routine to ensure skin health and elasticity, also check what’s on your plate. Some foods naturally have several nutrients that are capable of bringing benefits to the dermis, ranging from providing the necessary supply of proteins to form support for the skin to fighting free radicals.

beauty on the plate

“There is no need to obsess over a specific ‘superfood’ or exotic ingredient, as a balanced and varied diet will provide the essential nutrients. What matters most is your general dietary pattern”, says nutritionist Marcella Garcez, director and professor at the Brazilian Association of Nutrology.

“In a nutshell, most people need to eat more fruits and vegetables, eat good sources of protein and healthy fats, cut down on sugar and salt, and prefer whole foods to processed foods,” explains the doctor.

Scientific evidence suggests that overall health and well-being as a focus for the skin can benefit from a healthy diet and exercise. “Recent studies highlight that chronic skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis may benefit from dietary changes. And even if you have relatively clean skin, a diet high in fat, processed foods, sugar and alcohol can cause inflammation, swelling and dehydration, also accelerating skin aging,” adds dermatologist Patrícia Mafra.

With the help of doctors, we selected some foods that should be introduced in the food plan (or consumed with a certain frequency) to favor the support and health of the skin. Look:

linseed

These tiny seeds are rich in ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), a type of omega-3 fatty acid found in plants, explains the nutritionist. “Omega-3s are so-called good fats and, for the skin, they can help reduce the harmful effects of UV radiation, smoke and pollution. They can also lessen wrinkles on the skin and improve dry skin.”

Kiwi

Did you know that kiwis have more vitamin C than oranges? “Vitamin C is a cofactor for collagen production. In the case of kiwis, eat them when they are fully ripe, as this is when they have the most antioxidants. Other good sources of vitamin C include blueberries, citrus fruits, guava, red peppers, parsley, strawberries and broccoli,” says Patrícia.

Carrot

A good snack option, this vegetable is rich in beta-carotene, which protects the skin against the harmful rays of the sun. “Beta-carotene is what gives plants their orange color and is found in other fruits and vegetables such as apricots, melons, mangoes, papayas, squash and sweet potatoes. Carrots are also a good source of magnesium, which relaxes your nerves and muscles. Not getting enough magnesium can lead to poor sleep, and getting enough sleep is always good for the skin.

kale and spinach

In that case, really, any dark leafy green is a general nutritional powerhouse. “A powerful antioxidant, chlorophyll, makes plants green. Eating green foods promotes detoxification, reduces inflammation and improves digestion. Foods such as green leaves help to improve circulation and cellular nutrition, which has an impact on the freshness and hydration of the skin”, explains Patrícia.

Olive oil

When part of a regular diet, olive oil is known to help reduce inflammation. “This may be due to the antioxidants in olive oil, some of which are being studied for use in products to reduce eczema and psoriasis. Of the more than 200 types of chemical compounds that are naturally found in olive oil, the main types of antioxidants in olive oil are called phenols,” says Marcella.

Nuts

Foods rich in vitamin E – such as almonds, peanuts and hazelnuts – are helpful in fighting premature aging. “Found naturally in our bodies and in certain foods, such as broccoli and spinach, vitamin E is actually the name given to a set of oil-soluble antioxidants. Vitamin E is an antioxidant, which means it can stop or reverse the damage that free radicals do to cells. It can also reduce inflammation throughout the body,” explains Patrícia.