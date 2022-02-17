Sky sees pay-TV continuity risk if rules don’t change fast

The SeAC law needs to be reviewed in a broad, general and unrestricted way, but before that, very short and short-term regulatory changes are needed, which cannot happen in a legislative change. The position belongs to Sky’s director of institutional relations, Jeferson Nacif, who sees risks to the continuity of the pay TV service.

According to Nacif, innovations occur in the Value Added Services (SVA) of content transmission, of new billing models, which cannot be transposed, in the same way, for those who are operating in SeAC. “The law plasters the sector, prevents new models from appearing, such as the ban on content production by distributors,” he said.

In the very short term, Sky defends the regulatory changes, guillotine and simplification, which are being worked on by Anatel, to modernize the regulation of the consumer, SeAC, quality, PGMC and pay-TV that today no longer make sense, since that the service is suffering from hypercompetition. “We need freedom to act closer to the SVA and understand the sector as audiovisual, beyond technologies”, he said.

“In the short term, we do believe in legislative changes due to all the difficulties that the sector is experiencing”, he said. Nacif defends that in this election year, consensus is built on what needs to change, even if it doesn’t please everyone. “Without that, this service, so important for Brazilian society and for the public coffers, is billions collected from taxes, it could die,” he said.

Piracy

Grupo Globo’s vice president of regulatory affairs, Paulo Tonet, does not see the end of the pact that allowed the approval of the SeAC law, nor that the legislation prevents the development of the market, despite defending some changes. For him, the termite of the service is piracy and the technological advance helps in the expansion of this illicit.

The president of Bravi, Mauro Garcia, defends a law based on audiovisual content and not on technology, as it is today. For him, it is necessary to strengthen Brazilian production companies with norms of patrimonial rights and intellectual property. But if there is no such modification, he believes that it will be necessary to extend the policy of content quotas, which will be extinguished in the middle of next year, without making “pulls”.

Financing

The executive director of MPA do Brasil, Andressa Pappas, what will leverage the development of pay TV are public and private investments in all links in the chain. And for that, it is necessary to promote, whether for investment in training or in tax reductions for importing equipment.

On the other hand, Andressa says that protectionist measures are harmful to the sector. She said countries that have adopted developmental policies, such as Colombia and South Korea, see rapid growth in the audiovisual industry.

Nacif, Tonet, Garcia and Andressa participated this Tuesday, 16, in the Seminar on Telecommunications Policies, promoted by Teletime and the University of Brasília.

PUBLICITY