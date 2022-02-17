‘Some of the STF act against the Constitution’, says Bolsonaro

This Wednesday (16), on a trip to Russia, President Jair Bolsonaro again criticized ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and said that members of the Court “act against the Constitution”.

“It’s unbelievable. We don’t need laws to guarantee freedom of expression, it’s already in the Constitution. And who is the guardian power of the Constitution? It’s the Supreme Court. And we see that some of the Supreme, the minority of the Supreme, act contrary to our Constitution,” he said. “And then the end of the clear message that remains is that they have a political party. They don’t want Bolsonaro there, they want another one, one who was in chess, in xilindró”, he added.

Bolsonaro said that he has been committed to seeking alternatives and that he has been showing that he is “on the side of law and order”. He stated that “one of these ministers said these days that the 7th of September demonstration was insignificant. I don’t know what happens, but a few think that, because they are in office, everyone is saying amen to them, believing in everything they they talk. It’s not like that, we are human, we make mistakes. I make mistakes and they make mistakes too”.





The statements were made by the president, who has a public agenda in Russia, in an interview with Jovem Pan radio. Bolsonaro is heading to Hungary this Thursday (17th), where he will meet the prime minister, Viktor Orbán. On Friday (18), the Chief Executive arrives at Galeão airport, in Rio de Janeiro, from where he will head to the region of Petrópolis (RJ), affected by the rains.

O chefe do Executivo avaliou, ainda, a ação em tramitação no TSE (Tribunal Superior Eleitoral) sobre seu aplicativo, BolsonaroTV, que reúne publicações do mandatário em todas as redes sociais (Instagram, Twitter, Telegram e Facebook). The PDT called the Court to find out who financed the app and whether companies participated in the development phase.

“Platforms authorize according to the country’s legislation. It’s a bar to attempt to ban people on this platform,” he said.

Recently, the TSE renewed a partnership with social networks to fight fake news in the elections, scheduled for October this year. Only Telegram did not participate in the meeting that took place this week.