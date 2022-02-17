Sonia Abram celebrates Jade Picon’s fall and says she got lost in the game

live on TV Network, Sonia Abrão detonated Jade Picon’s game at BBB 2022, and mocked the young woman who didn’t get rid of Arthur Aguiar from the wall, and had his plans destroyed. According to the journalist, it was nice to watch her fall.

“It was enough for everyone to go to sleep with a clean soul [com] the fall that Jade took. It was as painful for her as it was for Barbara to leave, because it was a double defeat, in fact, it’s the third defeat for Jade, who started out playing well, but out of vanity, stubbornness, pretension, presumption, pride, in short, more than the seven deadly sins, she got lost in the game”, he began.

Finally, she still talked about Barbara’s rejection of leaving the reality show; “He put Arthur and he pulled precisely his ally [Bárbara] and he was right on target, because I didn’t imagine that Barbara would have this rejection [aqui fora]”, he argued.

Opportunism

Speechless, Sonia Abram tIt also ended with Naiara Azevedo’s morale, after the famous was confined and planned to release a song recorded with the sertanejo Marília Mendonça. According to her, it was an opportunism.

“For me, this has a name and it’s called opportunism. I can’t say this is a character trait of Naiara, because I don’t know her, but her attitude is totally opportunistic”, she began.

In the presenter’s view, the singer could have done it differently;

“She didn’t even have the consideration to approach Dona Ruth or Gustavo and say: ‘I have this recording and I would like to integrate it into my new work. I can? Will you give me that authorization?’ Nothing! No satisfaction. If you wanted to release the song, why didn’t you release it after BBB? Why did you already start releasing this story before the show started? Now I don’t know, because of what happened, but I don’t think she was going to take Marília Mendonça’s name out of her mouth, to promote herself at the expense of a person who is no longer here”, she pointed out, who already defended Eliana from offensive comments.

“This outlet, we don’t turn it off so easily, not really. We have more, at least in recent years, this story of now wanting to change this pattern. They take away from us, they take away from women, even the right to grow old, even if you age well. You can not! And the result is these demonizations that we are seeing out there”, she argued.

