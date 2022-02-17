Soybean bran, oil and beans rise sharply in Chicago after fire in biggest…

A fire broke out on Tuesday (15) at a soybean processing plant owned by Louis Dreyfus, in Claypool, Indiana, and work at the plant is stopped. This is the largest soybean crusher in the United States and the effects of its shutdown are already being felt among futures for oil and soybean meal traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange.

The information was officially made public on Wednesday (16), by a statement from Louis Dreyfus. None of its employees were injured and the fire was brought under control At 9:15 pm (local time). Still, soy deliveries, according to the official note, are suspended at the plant.

Louis Dreyus Soy Processing Plant – Claypool, Indiana/USA – Photo: Michiana’s News Channel

“The suspension of activities should reduce the supply of biodiesel and bran, which already pulls futures at CBOT”, explains the team at Agrinvest Commodities. Around 12:50 pm (Brasília time), the bran rose more than 2%, taking the first contract to US$ 446.90 per short ton. In oil, gains of more than 1%, with the first position reaching 66.56 cents per pound.

The rise in derivatives made room for a resumption of grain prices, and at the same time, the highs of soybeans varied between 26 and 28.50 points in the most traded positions, with May worth US$ 15.83 and July, US $15.82 per bushel.

According to information from Reuters International, some other soybean processing plants belonging to other groups, in the states of Iowa and Minnesota, for maintenance activities have also already limited the supply of derivatives, which has also contributed to high prices for bran and oil. , mainly in the North American market.