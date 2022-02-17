Soybean: Market in Chicago continues to rise and returns to close to US$ 16…

Soybean futures traded on the Chicago Stock Exchange continue to work higher on Thursday morning (17). Close to 8:05 am (Brasilia time), quotes rose from 4.50 to 8 points in the main contracts, with May worth US$ 15.98 and July, US$ 15.95 a bushel.

The market continues the gains of the previous session, however, in a more contained way. Traders’ focus remains on tight supply fundamentals, however slower demand now also catches the attention of traders, particularly from China. Crush margins there are still very bad, giving space for speculation about the behavior of the world’s largest buyer in the coming months.

Attention should also be paid to the derivatives market, with new highs being registered by bran this Thursday, while oil operates with slight lows, very close to stability, after rising significantly in the previous session.

Also this Thursday, the market awaits new weekly export sales figures to be reported by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture).

