Spreading lies, Bolsonaro calls European pariah “brother” – 02/17/2022

In a joint statement on Thursday afternoon in Budapest, President Jair Bolsonaro lied about the situation in the Amazon and the Ukrainian crisis, while claiming that the far-right leader under attack in Europe, Viktor Orbán, is “practically his brother”.

On a visit to the Hungarian capital, Bolsonaro said that the themes that unite the two countries include the defense of the “structured family”, the homeland and God, a motto that coincides with Italian fascism.

Accused by the opposition and even in Europe for disinformation campaigns, Orbán suffered a hard defeat by European courts this week. The Judiciary decided that the bloc is authorized not to transfer resources to governments that are undermining the rule of law, as is the case with Hungary.

Bolsonaro’s visit, therefore, serves Orbán to show his most radical wing that he is not alone in the world, especially on the eve of an election. Pariah, the Hungarian was called by the Brazilian this Thursday as “brother”.

When taking the floor, Bolsonaro indicated that one of the themes of the meeting was the crisis involving Ukraine. As has happened in recent days, the president has hinted that the alleged withdrawal of Russian troops would be linked to his visit to Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin.

NATO denies that such a withdrawal is in fact taking place, while European diplomats scoff at the idea that Bolsonaro would have any role in this negotiation.

While spreading disinformation, the Brazilian accused Europeans of lying about the situation in the Amazon. According to him, the government guarantees the protection of forests and indicated that deforestation “does not exist”.

His statement contrasts with official figures, which point to record deforestation and the dismantling of control and monitoring systems.

Bolsonaro returns this Thursday to Brazil.