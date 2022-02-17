Squeeze and smell of urine: student reveals what it’s like to stay in a 1-star hotel – News









Jesse Ogundiran is an economics student who grew up in Tokyo, studied in the US and recently returned to Japan. Among his videos about the routine of living in the country, he showed something shocking and funny: what it’s like to stay in a one-star hotel Osaka.

A night’s accommodation costs R$22.30 (500 yen) and offers what the price suggests.

In a short video, made for TikTok on January 24, Jesse summarized what he found in the accommodation: the smell of urine, little space and a broken window that couldn’t even be opened. In the video’s description, he claims that the hotel “has the worst ratings” in the country.











Despite the low price, he told Insider that the experience started out pretty normal, pretty much like any other hotel.











“A friend and I went to check out the place, and the lobby and check-in were normal. The lady at the front desk was very kind and generous, but as soon as we entered the room, we saw that it was tiny,” Jesse described.

The mattress in the room was stained and guests are not provided with bedding. The TV didn’t work, the walls between the rooms were thin and the urine smell wasn’t that strong, but it lingered all night.

The bathroom was common for the floor and customers had to pay for towels or toiletries, Jesse revealed as well.

At the reception, there were even old posters of wanted criminals, which he said was pretty scary.











Jesse pointed out in the interview that this type of cheap hotel is not common in Japan. According to him, the famous capsule hotels in Tokyo, for example, cost four times more and are much more comfortable.



