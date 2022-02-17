STF emphasizes importance of newspapers in combating fake news

posted on 02/17/2022 06:00



(credit: Nelson Jr./SCO/STF)

Yesterday, the plenary of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) resumed the judgment of the Direct Action of Unconstitutionality (ADI) 6,281, proposed by the National Association of Newspapers (ANJ), against rules that limit electoral advertising in printed newspapers and prohibit paid placement. on the Internet. The evaluation began last week and already has votes from three ministers: Luiz Fux, André Mendonça and Nunes Marques.

During the session, the magistrates highlighted the importance of professional journalism and the presence of the main newspapers on the internet, through wide-ranging portals. The responsibility of social media and the fight against fake news were also topics addressed.

Minister Luís Roberto Barroso highlighted the impact of digital media on society, above all, on communication and training of people. “Before the digital revolution, access to public space and the dissemination of ideas, opinions, facts and news suffered the intermediation of the professional press, which made a minimal filter of what reached the public space”, he said. “There was minimal control over what was widely publicized to society.”

Barroso also criticized the spread of misinformation and hate speech on the internet. “In the same way that it democratized access to knowledge, it also democratized the spread of ignorance”, he stressed. “It enabled the dissemination of unscientific behavior and campaigns of hate, disinformation, deliberate lies, often used as political strategies,” he added.

Violation

The ADI rapporteur, the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, understands that the restrictions violate the principles of equality, free competition, freedom of expression, press and information.

André Mendonça, in turn, considered that paid advertising on websites of journalistic companies on the internet should be admitted, but the limitations, different from those established for print vehicles, must be set by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

In Nunes Marques’ assessment, the rules are constitutional and can only be changed by the National Congress.

Discussion and voting on the matter will resume today, as the first item on the Supreme Court’s agenda.

In the session, Minister Alexandre de Moraes emphasized the importance of professional journalism and cited the Brazilian Mailthe State of Minas and other vehicles.

Barroso also defended the professional press. “The world has never needed so much professional journalism, traditional press, to re-establish the common public space between people”, he maintained.