Storm in Petrópolis leaves 104 dead; 33 bodies were identified | Mountain Region

The death toll in Petrópolis after the storm on Tuesday (15) reached 104 until 6:51 am this Thursday (17). Of the 101 bodies that are at the Legal Medical Institute (IML), 65 are women and 36 men. Of these, 13 are minors. In all, 33 bodies were identified.

According to the State Department of Civil Defense, 24 people were rescued alive..

the fire department still don’t know the number of missing, but the registry of the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ), updated this Thursday morning, indicates that at least 42 people are wanted (see names below). About 500 firefighters work in the search for the missing.

According to the National Monitoring and Alert Center, the possibility of mass movement events in the mountainous region of Rio remains very high, especially in Petrópolis.

Also according to Cemaden, these factors indicate a high level of soil moisture that can favor the occurrence of landslides even in the absence of rain.

This Thursday morning, two measures were published in the Official Gazette of Rio de Janeiro to help the municipality. The payment of IPVA and ICMS were extended to the second half of the year and Alerj will transfer R$ 30 million to the city of Petrópolis.

Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) is in the city of the Serrana Region, where he gave a press conference alongside Mayor Rubens Bomtempo and Secretary of State for Civil Defense, Leandro Monteiro.

“It was the worst rain since 1932. Really, it was 240 millimeters in two hours. It was a highly extraordinary rain”, updated the governor.

According to Castro, the storm in Petrópolis brought together ‘historical tragedy’ and ‘deficit that really exists’.

The City Hall decreed a state of public calamity and reported that hospital teams were reinforced to assist victims. Anyone with missing relatives should go to the police station.

Civil Defense reported that Moderate rain still forecast anytime in the county this Wednesday (see video below). In case of emergency, phone 199 is available.

Early this Wednesday, it was possible to see the size of the devastation – although, in many places, it was difficult to distinguish what was a house, what was land or what was street.

Hills came down, carrying rocks the size of cars; vehicles were piled up with the force of the current; Important roads were blocked, making access difficult for the homeless.

Body being removed, on the morning of this Wednesday (16), from the barrier that reached Morro da Oficina, in Petrópolis

THE Alto da Serra It was one of the most devastated locations. The municipality estimates that at least 80 houses were hit by the barrier that fell on Morro da Oficina. A video showed the moment of the fall.

Other regions were also affected, such as 24 de Maio, Caxambu, Sargento Boening, Moinho Preto, Vila Felipe, Vila Militar and Uruguay, Washington Luiz and Coronel Veiga streets.

Bodies were also found downtown after the river level dropped.

The search for survivors amid the burial at Morro da Oficina continued intensely throughout the night and had the help of residents and teams from the Fire Department, Army and Civil Defense.

Agents from the Public Works, Service, Security and Public Order, Health, Education, as well as Comdep and CPTrans secretariats were also active in serving the population and recovering the city.

“We advise the population that at the sign of any instability in the areas in which they live, look for the support point and call us”, highlighted the Secretary of Civil Defense, Lieutenant Colonel Gil Kempers.

List of missing people, according to the MP

The Public Ministry of Rio (MPRJ) registered until the beginning of this evening 35 people missing due to landslides resulting from the strong storm that hit Petrópolis.

The communications are being received by the Program for Locating and Identifying the Disappeared (PLID/MPRJ), which is mobilized in its call center.

Information on missing persons is received through the PLID communication channels:

The City Hall opened all support points for the reception of the population in risk areas.

“In general, these structures work in schools and at the moment, there are services in the locations of Centro, São Sebastião, Vila Felipe, Alto Independência, Bingen, Dr. Thouzete and Chácara Flora. In all, 184 people are receiving support from the city hall, which directed to the professional units of Health, Education, Community Agents, in addition to Civil Defense”, said the municipality.

These places receive donations and shelter displaced people:

Chiquinha Rolla Child Education Center

Augusto Meschick State School

High Independence Municipal School

Ana Mohammad Municipal School

Doctor Paula Buarque Municipal School

Doctor Rubens de Castro Bomtempo Municipal School

Duque de Caxias Municipal School

Governor Marcello Alencar Municipal School

Odette Fonseca Municipal School

Pope John Paul II Municipal School

Rosalina Nicolay Municipal School

Stefan Zweig Municipal School

Parish School of Bom Jesus Church

Boa Esperança Football Club court

São Paulo Apostolo Parish in Copacabana neighborhood

Deformed cars on the riverbed in Petrópolis

Image of Castelânea, in Petrópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio