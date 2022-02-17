Strada is leader; Onix on the edge between cars

In dispute for the tip, Strada and Onix lead their segments, in the general classification in the February partial, the Fiat pickup is the leader

The partial sales for February have Fiat Strada in the overall lead with 4,094 license plates and Chevrolet Onix in second, leading among cars with 3,703 units sold. According to data consolidated by the Fenabrave.

Among the cars, with the Onix at the top, the Fiat Argo is leaning on the leader with 3,226 license plates. The third position belongs to Fiat Mobi with 2,787 registrations.

The platoon of the five best sellers has the Hyundai HB20, in fourth, with 2,720 models registered and the Chevrolet Onix Plus, in fifth, with 2,488 units sold.

With production ended in December 2021, the Fiat Grand Siena appears in sixth place in the February partial with 2,451 plates. In December, the brand still had stock of the sedan in its yards.

Automobiles

Check out the 20 best-selling cars in the February 2022 partial:

Chevrolet Onix – 3,703 Fiat Argo – 3,226 Fiat Mobi – 2,787 Hyundai HB20 – 2,720 Chevrolet Onix Plus – 2,488 Fiat Grand Siena – 2451 Jeep Compass – 2,407 Volkswagen T-Cross – 2,388 Toyota Corolla Cross – 2,326 Hyundai Crete – 2,271 Renault Kwid – 1972 Chevrolet Tracker – 1,832 Toyota Corolla – 1,753 Honda City – 1,454 Volkswagen Nivus – 1,369 Jeep Renegade – 1,328 Hyundai HB20S – 1,112 Toyota Yaris HB – 1110 Volkswagen Gol – 1,063 Fiat Pulse – 1060

Leader in the general classification and in the tip among light commercials, the Fiat Strada released 4,094 models. The second place is the sister Toro with 1,763 models sold. Chevrolet S10 took the third position with 1,378 registrations.

Closing the five best-selling models in the February partial, the Toyota Hilux has sold 1,136 models and the Fiat Fiorino has sold 1,103 units.

light commercials

See the 20 most popular light commercials in the second month of 2022 partial:

Fiat Strada – 4094 Fiat Toro – 1,763 Chevrolet S10 – 1,378 Toyota Hilux – 1,136 Fiat Fiorino – 1,103 Mitsubishi L200 – 400 Ford Ranger – 394 Nissan Frontier – 361 Volkswagen Amarok – 329 Renault Master – 288 Renault Oroch – 261 Fiat Ducato – 237 Peugeot Expert – 175 Volkswagen Sloop – 169 Citroen Jumpy – 134 IVECO Daily 35-150 – 110 Volkswagen Delivery Express – 104 Kia K2500 – 94 Hyundai HR – 74 IVECO Daily 30-130 – 28

