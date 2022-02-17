Strada is leader; Onix on the edge between cars

In dispute for the tip, Strada and Onix lead their segments, in the general classification in the February partial, the Fiat pickup is the leader

The partial sales for February have Fiat Strada in the overall lead with 4,094 license plates and Chevrolet Onix in second, leading among cars with 3,703 units sold. According to data consolidated by the Fenabrave.

Among the cars, with the Onix at the top, the Fiat Argo is leaning on the leader with 3,226 license plates. The third position belongs to Fiat Mobi with 2,787 registrations.

The platoon of the five best sellers has the Hyundai HB20, in fourth, with 2,720 models registered and the Chevrolet Onix Plus, in fifth, with 2,488 units sold.

With production ended in December 2021, the Fiat Grand Siena appears in sixth place in the February partial with 2,451 plates. In December, the brand still had stock of the sedan in its yards.

Automobiles

Check out the 20 best-selling cars in the February 2022 partial:

  1. Chevrolet Onix – 3,703
  2. Fiat Argo – 3,226
  3. Fiat Mobi – 2,787
  4. Hyundai HB20 – 2,720
  5. Chevrolet Onix Plus – 2,488
  6. Fiat Grand Siena – 2451
  7. Jeep Compass – 2,407
  8. Volkswagen T-Cross – 2,388
  9. Toyota Corolla Cross – 2,326
  10. Hyundai Crete – 2,271
  11. Renault Kwid – 1972
  12. Chevrolet Tracker – 1,832
  13. Toyota Corolla – 1,753
  14. Honda City – 1,454
  15. Volkswagen Nivus – 1,369
  16. Jeep Renegade – 1,328
  17. Hyundai HB20S – 1,112
  18. Toyota Yaris HB – 1110
  19. Volkswagen Gol – 1,063
  20. Fiat Pulse – 1060

Leader in the general classification and in the tip among light commercials, the Fiat Strada released 4,094 models. The second place is the sister Toro with 1,763 models sold. Chevrolet S10 took the third position with 1,378 registrations.

Closing the five best-selling models in the February partial, the Toyota Hilux has sold 1,136 models and the Fiat Fiorino has sold 1,103 units.

light commercials

See the 20 most popular light commercials in the second month of 2022 partial:

  1. Fiat Strada – 4094
  2. Fiat Toro – 1,763
  3. Chevrolet S10 – 1,378
  4. Toyota Hilux – 1,136
  5. Fiat Fiorino – 1,103
  6. Mitsubishi L200 – 400
  7. Ford Ranger – 394
  8. Nissan Frontier – 361
  9. Volkswagen Amarok – 329
  10. Renault Master – 288
  11. Renault Oroch – 261
  12. Fiat Ducato – 237
  13. Peugeot Expert – 175
  14. Volkswagen Sloop – 169
  15. Citroen Jumpy – 134
  16. IVECO Daily 35-150 – 110
  17. Volkswagen Delivery Express – 104
  18. Kia K2500 – 94
  19. Hyundai HR – 74
  20. IVECO Daily 30-130 – 28

