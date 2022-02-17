Students confirm that rocket that will collide with the moon is Chinese

Students at the University of Arizona (UArizona) in the US played a crucial role in determining the origin of a rocket that is expected to collide with the Moon in early March. The claim is the result of weeks of observation of the object’s rotation, as well as analysis of other data used to confirm that it is Chinese-made.

“We generate a spectrum (which can reveal the material composition of an object) and compare it to Chinese and SpaceX rockets of similar types, and it matches the Chinese rocket,” said UArizona associate professor Vishnu Reddy, deputy director of the Space Domain Awareness laboratory at the University’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory, together with engineering professor Roberto Furfaro. “This is the best match and we have the best possible evidence at this point.”

publicity

Reddy and his students are providing the data from their observations to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to help pinpoint the location of the rocket’s impact on the Moon, which can be imaged and verified by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter satellite. They estimate that the rocket will hit somewhere near or inside the Hertzsprung crater, on the far side of the moon.

A team from the University of Arizona’s Space Domain Awareness lab poses with the RAPTORS-1 telescope used to track the Chinese rocket. From left to right are Grace Halferty, Vishnu Reddy, Adam Battle and Tanner Campbell. Image: Vishnu Reddy

UArizona students made observations on the nights of January 21 and February 7, this being the last time the rocket would be visible before its collision with the Moon in March.

“I am surprised that we can tell the difference between the two types of rocket bodies – SpaceX versus Chinese – and confirm which one will impact the Moon with the data we have. The differences we see are mainly due to the type of paint used by SpaceX and the Chinese,” said Adam Battle, a graduate student studying planetary science. Battle has worked at the Space Domain Awareness lab since 2018 and focuses on spectroscopy, which helped confirm the rocket’s origins.

The green X marks the location of the rocket’s impact on the Moon

Image: Pluto Project

“It’s not every day that we get the chance to track ahead of time something that we know is going to hit the moon,” said Tanner Campbell, a graduate student in aerospace and mechanical engineering who has worked with Reddy since 2017. “There is particular interest in seeing how impacts produce craters. It’s also interesting from an orbital prediction perspective, because it’s traveling between Earth and the Moon without propulsion. It’s just an inert rocket body propelled by its own energy and solar radiation pressure, so we can evaluate our models and see how good our predictions are.”

The Chinese rocket is just one of thousands of pieces of space junk that are monitored by UArizona. According to Reddy, there are about 3,500 active satellites around the Earth, and 20,000 pieces of space junk. However, there are far more of them around the Earth than on the Moon.

“There are only a handful of objects in lunar orbit,” Reddy said, “but I hope this event sheds light on the growing problem of space junk. The scientific community is concerned about the increasing pollution.”

