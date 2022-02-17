Supercup champion receives millionaire prize

Credit: Divulgacao/Atlético, CBF and Flamengo

On Sunday (20) Atlético and Flamengo will play the final of the Supercopa do Brasil. The match takes place at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá, at 16:00 (Brasília time). The duel between miners and cariocas promises to be hot, since controversial statements heated up the traditional rivalry between the two clubs. In addition to winning a title over their rival, Galo and Rubro-Negro are also eyeing the millionaire award.

Brazilian Super Cup Awards

The 2022 Supercup champion will receive R$ 5 million. While the vice will receive R$ 2 million from the CBF. It is worth remembering that the tournament is decided in a single game. On the field, the winner of the Brazilian Championship and the Copa do Brasil. As Atlético won both competitions in 2021, Flamengo, vice-president of the Brasileirão, will be their opponent.

For this match, Flamengo, directed by Paulo Sousa, will not be able to have maximum strength against the miners. In addition to Rodrigo Caio, handed over to the medical department, the red-black lost midfielder Thiago Maia at the last minute, who suffered a deep cut on his left leg during training. He’s out indefinitely.

In addition to them, there is also a doubt in relation to Andreas Pereira. In the victory over Madureira, he had a sprained left ankle and will be re-evaluated today to know the real severity.

“Our great advantage is our nation, which will be with us and will help us. It will push us towards what we always intend to do: win and bring the cup to Rio”, commented Paulo Sousa.

Atletico, meanwhile, will have almost all of their top players available. To avoid the risk of injury, El Turco Mohamed decided to use the starting lineups only in matches played in the capital. When he needed to travel to the countryside, the reserves were used by the Argentine coach.

– We already have the team, we have no doubt. For a few days now I have the team that will play in my head, but we have four more days to train well and arrive with a lot of positive energy for this decisive game – said the Atlético-MG coach.