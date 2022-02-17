Telefônica (VIVT3) approves earnings of R$180 million; balances by Totvs (TOTS3), EDP (ENBR3), Kepler Weber (KEPL3) and more highlights

The corporate news on Thursday (17) highlights the release of balance sheets for companies Rumo (RAIL3), 3Tentos (TENT3), Vamos (VAMO3), Neoenergia (NEOE3), Aeris (AERI3) and Br Properties (BRPR3).

EDP ​​Brasil (ENBR3) posted net income of R$809 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, up 15.6% year-on-year.

Totvs (TOTS3) earned R$125.8 million in 4Q21, an increase of 30.9% over a year earlier.

Meanwhile, Embraer (EMBR3) announced a partnership with Widerøe and Rolls-Royce to study a zero-emission aircraft.

Telefônica (VIVT3), in turn, approved Interest on Equity (JCP), in the gross amount of R$ 180 million. Check out the highlights:

Telephone (VIVT3)

Telefônica (VIVT3) approved Interest on Equity (JCP), in the gross amount of R$ 180 million, which corresponds to 0.10739500713 per share.

After withholding income tax at the rate of 15%, the net amount will be R$153 million, equivalent to R$0.09128575606.

Payment will be made until July 31, 2023, based on the shareholding position on February 25, 2022. The shares will be traded “ex-rights” after this date.

Embraer (EMBR3) announced a partnership with Widerøe and Rolls-Royce to study a zero-emission aircraft.

The 12-month cooperative study – in the context of pre-competitive research and development – ​​will address passengers’ demands to stay connected, in a post-Covid-19 world, in a sustainable way, as well as seeking to accelerate the technological knowledge necessary for this transition. New technologies will allow countries to continue to support passenger mobility, while reusing most of their existing infrastructure in a more sustainable way.

EDP ​​Brasil (ENBR3) posted net income of R$809 million in the 4Q, up 15.6% year-on-year.

Ebitda dropped 4% in the period, to R$ 1.341 billion.

Totvs (TOTS3) earned R$125.8 million in 4Q21, an increase of 30.9% over a year earlier.

Adjusted Ebitda reached R$217.5 million in the quarter, up 32.3% from the same quarter in 2020.

Kepler Weber (KEPL3)

Kepler Weber (KEPL3) reported adjusted net income of BRL 84.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21), 243.3% higher than that reported in the same period in 2020. In the year, the company earned BRL 159, 9 million, growth of 200% compared to 2020.

BMG Bank (BMGB4)

Banco BMG (BMGB4) announced that the payment of Interest on Equity (JCP) declared on December 16, 2021 will be made on February 18, 2022.

JCP was declared at the gross amount of BRL 0.315510800 per common and preferred share issued by the Bank, based on the final shareholding position on December 27, 2021.

The National Development Bank (BNDES) sold more than 50 million shares of JBS, in a transaction that totaled about R$1.9 billion, Bruno Laskowsky, director of Participations, Capital Markets and Indirect Credit at the bank, told Reuters. .

This fHi the second block for the sale of JBS shares by BNDES recently promoted. In the first operation, 70 million shares were sold and the share price was just over 38 reais.

Eternit, undergoing judicial reorganization, announced that, following the process of acquiring Confibra, this Wednesday (16th), the acquisition of the entirety of Confibra’s share and voting capital was approved at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

Heringer Fertilizers (FHER3)

In a material fact, Fertilizantes Heringer (FHER3) communicated that it had filed a request for termination of the judicial reorganization with the 2nd Civil Court of the District of Paulínia, due to the expiration of the period of two years, counted from the granting of its judicial reorganization, and faithful compliance obligations assumed under the approved plan. The termination request, however, is pending analysis by the competent court.

