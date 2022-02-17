Ten years later, Felipe returns to São Januário, where he made history: “I lived more in Vasco than at home” | vasco

The Bangu coach will feel at home when facing Vasco at 8:30 pm this Thursday, in São Januário, for the seventh round of the Campeonato Carioca. Used to shining in the stadium, Felipe returns to the place ten years after his last game with the Vasco shirt, a draw against Atlético-MG on November 11, 2012. Now on the opposite side and on the edge of the lawn, the idol thrilled with the reunion. After all, he arrived at the club at the age of six and lived great moments in his two stints.

– It’s going to be a special game, there’s a movie in my head, because I lived much longer in Vasco than at home. I haven’t been to Vasco for ten years, so it will be a special moment. I hope that the fans receive me with great affection, I am flattered to be part of Vasco’s history – said Felipe to ge.

Felipe celebrates the 2011 Copa do Brasil at Couto Pereira, his last title for Vasco

The most successful player in Vasco’s history, Felipe achieved important achievements in Colina. The shirt number 6 has in the Vasco curriculum three significant titles at national level (Brazilians in 1997 and 2000 and Copa do Brasil in 2011) and two at international level (Libertadores in 1998 and Mercosur in 2000).

The Libertadores Cup is just ahead as the most special of Felipe’s achievements for Vasco. The former athlete remembered the confrontation with Real Madrid, in 1998, in the final of the Club World Cup. At the time, the team ended up defeated by 2 to 1 in a very close match.

In the mood for the final of the World Cup, which took place last Saturday between Palmeiras and Chelsea, Felipe came across in recent days a video of the best moments of the decision with the Spanish club. The defeat is still regretted by the former player, who considers Vasco “the only South American team that played more than the Europeans in a World Cup decision”.

– I think Vasco was a little unlucky. We were superior to Real Madrid, but unfortunately we were not champions – recalled the Vasco idol.

Revealed in the 90s, Felipe stayed away from the club where he was raised in recent years, but reconnected in 2021, when Vasco prepared a tribute for the idol’s 44th birthday (see below part of the video that went on the air in Vaswith TV).

Felipe chooses the most special title he won for Vasco

The rapprochement movement led to rumors that the former player could return to Colina as a coach. There is no lack of will, but Felipe understands that the time has not yet come and preaches a lot of respect to Zé Ricardo. The now colleague, who serves as a reference at the edge of the field, has already guided him within the four lines back there. To the gethe idol recalled that the current coach of Vasco was one of his first commanders in childhood.

– I think Zé is an excellent coach, I have no doubt that he will do a great job at Vasco, he knows the club very well. He was my coach at the time of futsal, I wish him all the luck. I hope he can make Vasco go back to the moments of glory he had in the past.

Felipe is the coach of Bangu, Vasco's opponent this Thursday

Despite the emotions that the return to São Januário can provoke, Felipe has another objective tonight. Bangu needs to win again before it’s too late to fight for a spot in the semifinals of the Campeonato Carioca. Against Vasco, the coach wants to go up and play nice.

– I’m not satisfied with the position, I think Bangu has conditions to look for something better within the table, but I’m happy with what the team has been presenting. The fluctuation is normal, it’s a young group, but with a lot of ambition and, regardless of who we’re going to face, Bangu has a standard of play and won’t give up, always looking to play beautiful and offensive football. Respecting the opponent, but trying to propose the game at all times – he concluded.

Bangu has only one victory so far in the championship, but precisely over one of the greats of Rio de Janeiro: they defeated Fluminense 1-0 in the first round. At the top of the table with just one defeat, Vasco’s mission is to win to stay in the top four.

