Tension in Ukraine’s breakaway area rises again; rebels accuse Kiev of violating ceasefire

Russia warned on Thursday (17) that there has been a serious increase in tension in the breakaway region of Donbass, eastern Ukraine, in recent days, in an episode that could further exacerbate the crisis between the two nations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said the government is monitoring what is happening in the area, which has several pro-Russian groups.

“In effect, we are reading and seeing the reports there. Naturally, our Army has more information, considering the data coming from the special sources. But, it is obvious that even without this information, the tension is rising,” Peskov told Russian news agency Interfax.

“Provocations by Ukrainian forces have intensified in the last 24 hours and Russia believes the situation could flare up at any moment,” he said.

Despite publicly denying it, the Russians have been accused of arming and providing financial support to the rebels since the outbreak of the crisis there in 2014.

Recently, the Duma – Russia’s lower parliament – ​​passed a motion asking the country’s president, Vladimir Putin, to recognize Donetsk and Lugansk as independent republics.

This Wednesday (16), the government denied that it will take the measure because it would be a clear violation of the Minsk Accords, signed in February 2015, and which provide for a series of actions by Kiev and Moscow.

Between these measures, the Russians would no longer be able to fund the rebels and the Ukrainian government would need to give the two locations an autonomous region status – but neither of the two rules were actually put into practice. The single biggest effect of the Accords was the ceasefire between official and rebel forces, which could be at risk now.

“In recent days, we have heard that Russia has retained enormous offensive potential at the borders. But it’s our territory we’re talking about. At the same time, no one, no Western representative has mentioned the huge offensive potential of the Ukrainian army that exists in the line of contact there,” Peskov added.

Still on the Western accusations that Russia is not withdrawing, but reinforcing troops at the borders, the spokesman said that this process “will still take a long time” and that the accusations are “baseless”.

The information of tension in the Donbass was also reported by Kiev, which reported that pro-Russian separatists had attacked an asylum in Lugansk, but without causing any injuries. After the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reported that it had recorded “numerous bombings in the east”, the Kiev government stressed that it believes these “attacks” were nothing more than a “provocation” by the rebels. Hours later, however, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that “the village of Stanytsia Luhanska was bombed with heavy weapons from the occupied Donbass territory”. “Civilian infrastructure has been damaged and we urge all partners to swiftly condemn this serious violation of the Minsk Accords by Russia in a situation that is already tense,” said the minister. Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

