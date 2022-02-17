The 50 largest franchise chains in Brazil: O Boticário leads, followed by Cacau Show and McDonald’s

SÃO PAULO – O Boticário is once again the largest franchisor in the country, in terms of number of franchised units. The data is part of the ranking of the 50 largest franchise chains in Brazil, released at a press conference held this Wednesday (16) by the Brazilian Franchising Association (ABF) on the sector’s results in 2021.

The bar has risen to enter the rankings this past year: the total number of units from the biggest brands increased by 23% compared to the 2020 total, and the minimum number of units increased by 29%, from 315 to 406.

The boticario remained in first place in the ranking, reaching 3,652 franchised units. THE From Zero to Topentrepreneurship brand InfoMoneyhas already interviewed the founders of the beauty network about its founding of the largest franchisor in the country:

already the Cocoa Show rose one position in comparison with the 2020 ranking, reaching the second position. The chain adopted an aggressive expansion strategy and reached 2,827 units in 2021. From Zero to Top also spoke with founder Alexandre Costa about the history of Cacau Show, which began when he was selling chocolates and truffles at the age of 17.

THE McDonalds dropped one position to third place with its 2,585 franchise operations. Gazin Semijoias, Ortobom, Pit Stop Skol, Subway, AM/PM, Seguralta and Lubrax complete the top ten positions in the ranking.

The list has 52 brands in all, because two positions were tied. See the complete ranking of the 50 largest franchise chains in Brazil:

Of the 52 brands in the ranking, eight are publicly traded: McDonald’s, Pit Stop Skol, Burger King Brasil, CVC Brasil, Espaçolaser, Localiza, Hering Store and Arezzo. THE From Zero to Top recently interviewed Paulo Morais, one of its co-founders, about how the network attracted presenter Xuxa Meneghel to be a partner and made an IPO that raised BRL 2.64 billion in 2021.

Franchise results in 2021

Franchises earned BRL 185 billion in 2021. The sector showed a 10.7% expansion over the 2020 result (BRL 167 billion), and approached the BRL 187 billion turnover seen in 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. new coronavirus. “We saw a 10.5% drop in revenue between 2019 and 2020, and now a 10.7% growth between 2020 and 2021. This shows a ‘V’ recovery in the franchise sector,” said André Friedheim, president of ABF.

Among the factors that influenced the expansion of franchise revenue, ABF cited the suspension of social distancing measures, with a gradual resumption of consumption habits and an increase in the movement of shopping malls. He also highlighted the efficiency gains of franchise networks through digitalization, and the launch of franchise models with remote sales and service.

The franchise sector accumulated 2,882 franchisors operating in the country in 2021, up 8% over 2020 and down 1.2% over 2019.

The number of franchised units, balance between opening and closing of franchises, increased in comparison with both 2020 and 2019. The sector ended the last year with 170,999 franchised units in operation in Brazil, an expansion of 9.1% over 2020 and 6.2% over 2019. The average number of units per franchisor was 59.3, up 1% over 2020 and 7.6% over 2019.

The hottest sectors of the last year

ABF also disclosed revenue growth by franchise sector between 2020 and 2021. The entertainment and leisure segments; house and construction; hotel and Tourism; cleanliness and conservation; and food in commerce and distribution showed the highest percentage expansions.

The sectors with the lowest percentage expansion were communication, information technology and electronics; educational services; and feeding in foodservice. No sector showed a decline in revenue.

Only in the ranking of the 50 largest franchisors, the presence of the Food sectors increased, while Services and Other Business decreased. The remaining sectors showed stability in comparison with the 2020 ranking.

Projections for 2022

ABF conducted a survey with its associates, who represent 80% of the franchise sector’s revenues, about expectations for this year. The research projects an expansion of 8% in the sector’s revenues, to R$ 202 billion. It also estimates a 5% increase in the number of franchisors, to 3,026, and a 7% increase in the number of franchised units, to 182,969.

