the new disease of work

Have you ever felt a very intense burnout, a load of stress so high that you wanted to throw it all away? Generally, when this occurs in a work context, the affected person has two paths: seek ways to change the situation they are in by themselves or with external help, or develop Burnout Syndrome.

“Chronic stress that was not successfully managed” – this was the phrase used to define the disease, in a document released by the World Health Organization, to classify Burnout Syndrome as a problem exclusively related to work.

We know that it is not new that extreme stress and exhaustion as a result of bad working conditions undermine the worker’s potential to develop his/her functions. However, it was not until January 1, 2022 that the disease was classified by the WHO as an occupational disease, with consequences for the employer.

The consequences of the recognition of Burnout Syndrome as an occupational disease are, as a rule:

1 – recognition of job stability for 12 months;

2 – removal by the INSS, but with continuity in the payment of the monthly FGTS;

3 – possibility of recognition of compensation for moral and even material damages (depending on the case) in the Labor Court.

Therefore, it is essential that the employer assists in the care of the mental health of its employees not only by measuring the degree of productivity, but also by analyzing the employee’s concern to achieve the results expected by the company.

Thus, there must be an action plan in the companies, with a team engaged in the care related to the health and safety of employees, as these measures avoid company exposure (both labor exposure and image-related exposure), as they engage, maintain and attract talent, making it more productive and, consequently, more profitable. The relationship is undoubtedly a Win/Win.

What is Burnout

Burnout comes from English and means “exhaustion”. The Burnout Syndrome, when manifesting in the employee, can cause damage to their health, both physical and psychological, as a result of poor working conditions. It is noteworthy that Burnout Syndrome is not just about the lack of adequate occupational structure, but about an environment where there are problems involving the employee’s mental health, such as: bullying, moral harassment, extreme demands, unattainable delivery requests, long working hours, lack of recognition, and everything that somehow characterizes an unpleasant environment to work in. In extreme cases, the disease can lead the worker to death from heart disease and stroke and even suicide.

world explosion

The world is highly stressed and tired, however, it is the woman who suffers the most. An analysis carried out by the consultancy McKinsey & Company and the LeanIN Organization with more than 65 thousand people interviewed, revealed that of 423 companies in the United States and Canada, 42% of women suffer from the symptoms of Burnout Syndrome, while among men this rate was 35%.

The most shocking graphic is what comes next. According to SMA-BR, International Stress Management Association, Brazil is the second country with the highest number of workers affected by Burnout. In that survey, of the 100 million Brazilians, 30% suffer from the disease. In addition, the country has the highest number of cases with people with anxiety, and the fifth in people with depression.

Brazil is the 2nd in cases of Burnout

1st in cases of anxiety

5th and cases of depression

Burnout & Pandemic

Burnout Syndrome is an old issue, but only now has the light on this problem been turned on and this is directly linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Since the emergence of the virus, a worsening of the global scenario of psychological problems related to work has been noticed and, according to research, this is a tendency to continue.

In a hypothetical post-pandemic context, people are prone to dedicate themselves to work in such a way for fear of losing their jobs, that they will be able to ignore their limits to deliver the results expected by companies. So, if before the problem existed in an already known scenario, from now on, it starts to turn on an extra attention button, which must be answered by all management positions.

Empathy and Engagement

The best way to prevent this from happening to one of the company’s employees is to invest in prevention and make the issue something to be discussed and analyzed every day by the entire team involved. What cannot be done, in any way, is to ignore the problem or make it unimportant, bringing palliative and ineffective solutions.

What to do to prevent cases of Burnout in your company:

1 – The first step is to accept that the disease develops in the work environment;

2 – Promote the subject within the work environment, promote periodic meetings (daily, weekly, fortnightly)

3 – Offer all the necessary support so that managers are aware of the behavior of employees and can notice the symptoms early on;

4 – Define an action plan in partnership with the entire team, and if possible, with the help of professionals in the mental health area to help in the processes of preventive actions, which need to be done in a forceful way;

5 – Promoting conversation circles, knowledge spaces or even “happy hours” with the entire team so that escape valves are built, for informal conversations, which can serve to generate bonds between professionals;

6 – Respect the limits of each individual;

7 – Appreciate small achievements of each one.

If it’s already happening, what to do?

The first step is to be willing to initiate a conversation in order to get the employee to accept treatment and the necessary help. The second is to broaden the vision to see at what time and for what reasons the person got sick. It will not be an easy task to diagnose the focus of the problem, since there are always more involved, but the effort is essential. Understanding that the work environment can be harmful to the employee’s health and taking preventive measures to make the environment pleasant for everyone can also avoid complications in the face of a lawsuit.

We are at a time when it is important that everyone is aware of the problems generated by a work environment that does not value the safety of the mental health of its employees. And how to start?

1 – Open space for quality speech and listening within the company;

2 – Open communication channels and discussions/forums on the subject;

3 – Promote conversations with employees to measure the level of satisfaction of each one in the workplace;

4 – Promote events and lectures;

5 – Create government policies aimed at this issue

The suggestions above are examples of how the employer can demonstrate its interest in protecting the health of employees and reducing labor risks by proving company practices in this regard.

Opening the doors of communication for the entry of conversations with the employee is undoubtedly the best way to prevent. So, let’s go and start this chat now.

Source: by Yara Leal Girasole – labor law specialist