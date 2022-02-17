The Pope: the Christian is like Saint Joseph, he must protect

“Being a Christian is not just receiving the faith, confessing the faith, but protecting life, life itself, the life of others, the life of the Church,” Francis said at the General Audience.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

“Saint Joseph, patron of the Universal Church” was the theme of Pope Francis’ last catechesis on Saint Joseph, at the General Audience this Wednesday (16/02), held in the Paul VI Room.

According to the Pope, “these catecheses are complementary to the Apostolic Letter patris cordwritten on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the proclamation of Saint Joseph as Patron of the Catholic Church by Blessed Pius IX.” “But what does this title mean? What does it mean that Saint Joseph is the patron saint of the Church?” Francis asked.

At the end of each story in which Joseph is the protagonist, the Gospel notes that he takes with him the boy and his mother and do what God has commanded you. Joseph’s task is to protect Jesus and Mary. Jesus, Mary and Joseph are the primordial nucleus of the Church. Citing Patris Corde, the Pope said that “we must always ask ourselves if we are protecting Jesus and Mary with all our strength, who are mysteriously entrusted to our responsibility, to our care”. Here there is “a very beautiful trait of the Christian vocation: to protect. To protect life, to protect human development, to protect the human mind, to protect the human heart, to protect human work… The Christian is – we can say – like Saint Joseph: he must protect. Being a Christian is not just receiving the faith, confessing the faith, but protecting life, life itself, the life of others, the life of the Church”.

“The Son of the Most High came into the world in a condition of great fragility. He wanted to need to be defended, protected and cared for”, Francis stressed, adding:

God trusted Joseph, as did Mary, who found in him the husband who loved and respected her and always took care of her and the Child. “In this sense, Saint Joseph cannot fail to be the Guardian of the Church, because the Church is the continuation of the Body of Christ in history and at the same time, in the motherhood of the Church, the motherhood of Mary is mirrored. Joseph, continuing to protect the Church, continues to protect the Child and his mother; and we too, loving the Church, continue to love the Child and His mother.

According to the Pope, “we must learn from Joseph to “guard” these goods: to love the Child and his mother; to love the sacraments and the people of God; to love the poor and our parish. is your mother”.

Today it is common, everyday, to criticize the Church, to point out its inconsistencies, its sins, which in reality are our inconsistencies, our sins, because the Church has always been a people of sinners who find God’s mercy . Let us ask ourselves if, in the depths of our hearts, we love the Church. In fact, only love makes us capable of speaking the truth fully, in a non-partisan way; to say what is wrong, but also to recognize all the goodness and holiness that are present in the Church, starting precisely with Jesus and Mary. Love the Church, protect the Church and walk with the Church. But the Church is not that small group that is close to the priest and commands everyone, no. The Church is all of us, all of us. On my way. Guard each other, guard each other. This is a good question: when I have a problem with someone, do I immediately try to protect or condemn them, speak ill of them, destroy them? Protect. Protect

The Pope encouraged the faithful to ask for the intercession of Saint Joseph in the most difficult moments of their lives and their communities. “Where our mistakes become a scandal, let us ask Saint Joseph to give us the courage to tell the truth, ask for forgiveness and humbly start over”.

Where persecution prevents the Gospel from being proclaimed, let us ask Saint Joseph for the strength and patience to endure abuse and suffering for the love of the Gospel. Wherever material and human means are scarce and make us experience poverty, especially when we are called to serve the least, the defenseless, the orphans, the sick, the discarded of society, let us pray to Saint Joseph that Providence may be for us. .