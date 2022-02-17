The world of always – Politics

What Vladimir Putin is doing with Ukraine amounts to an electric shock for anyone who thinks about and follows international relations. covered for the Estadão the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, and I confess that I was also infected by the general feeling that a “better world” was born there.

It was understood as a world in which changes of borders through the use of brute force would no longer be tolerated, and in which States would have sovereignty to make choices. In 1991, photographer Hélio Campos Mello and I witnessed this “better world” when a broad international coalition, supported even by Moscow and commanded by the Americans, expelled the invading army of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein from Kuwait in 1991.

It would be the so-called “end of history”, or the predominance of an international system that had crowned the liberal order led by the United States since 1945. Deep down, our lives as reporters excited by the action, the violent emotions and our experiences of combat at first ended up making it difficult to understand which world there actually continued.

From Thucydides (Peloponnesian War, 411 BC) to Hans Morgenthau (Politics Among Nations”, 1949), the father of the modern discipline of international relations is the world described by the relations of power and use of force between the powers. For adherents of the school of hyperrealism, such as Henry Kissinger, there is nothing else between countries than the desire for security and, consequently, the struggle for power.

In this sense, the economic system, religious beliefs or political and ideological philosophies of each power matter little – but rather its “national interest”, subordinated, in the first place, to security. It should be noted that it is exactly this concept, that of “indivisible security”, that the Russians are putting at the forefront in the negotiations around the Ukraine crisis.

It is not by chance that Kissinger’s 2014 article was “unearthed” in which he already anticipated that the solution to the Ukraine crisis is the submission (whether the Ukrainians like it or not) of that country to a state of “neutrality” imposed by Russia. And last week’s article by the historian was so read Noah Harariaccording to which the crisis in Ukraine raises the central question of whether international relations evolve to avoid (and not live on) wars.

It’s a crucial question whose answer will come out of how China (and Russia) will shape the international order in which the United States no longer rules alone. Is human history one of change for the better (Harari) or of the inevitability of tragedy (Kissinger)? So far, the facts are supporting Kissinger.

*JOURNALIST AND PRESENTER OF THE CNN NEWSPAPER