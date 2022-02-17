‘There is no short-term solution to the sea freight bottleneck’, says Maersk president

RIO – The supply chain bottlenecks should last until mid-year, but there is still uncertainty about the pace of normalization, he said. Robert van Trooijenpresident for the Latin America it’s the caribbean of the group AP Møller-Maerska Danish maritime transport and logistics giant, which has reaped good global results in the midst of the crisis.

The uncertainties also include the difficulty in expanding the infrastructure, according to the executive. The following are the main excerpts from the interview:

Why are bottlenecks taking so long to clear?

It is a global issue, it is not Brazil nor regional. Some markets had super high demand growth. And shipping is an industry that has a fixed capacity for a while. A ship is not built in a month or two, it is built in years. The orders that the industry places today will be delivered in 2024. The global capacity we have is being utilized at 100%. We even charter more ships.

It was not enough?

We have increased our capacity, but a vessel that does not exist we cannot charter. And the owners of these ships are smart, so they put out much higher loans, under much longer contract terms. The other part is the port structure, which also does not grow from one month to the next. We are talking with the ports to optimize the use of port capacity, but it is reaching the limit. Global ports, including those of Latin America, are being put to good use at the moment. Nor does it have a short-term solution.

When should the situation start to improve?

We think this situation will last until half the year. And then there will be a certain form of normalization. Where it will go and how, it is not yet clear, but there will be some normalization in the second half of the year. Depending on local infrastructure challenges, there are places in the world where it will take longer. And it also depends on demand. Demand has changed a lot and should normalize at some point, but we don’t know if consumers will give up on new consumption patterns that quickly.

In Brazil, can poor infrastructure delay normalization?

I don’t have a different look at the Brazil. A famous case is the Port of Los Angeles, which has 70 ships waiting for weeks waiting outside the port. It is the largest gateway to the West Coast of United States. I don’t know if it will normalize that fast. I do not see in Latin America something so clear in this regard.

Is the quality of Brazil’s ports a concern?

I started working in Brazil in 1993. Compared to 1993, has it improved? It has improved enormously. At that time, it was unpredictable whether a ship of 12,000 or 13,000 containers would be able to enter a Brazilian port. I can’t say there hasn’t been a huge improvement, but obviously the world changes. What was enough yesterday may not be enough tomorrow. The biggest ships in the world already have 25,000 TEUs (20-foot containers).

How do you see the government’s plans to privatize public ports?

I’m a port user, I’m not the owner. As a user, any privatization and any investment by port operators is a benefit to us. Investments in infrastructure are always a little lagging behind the growth of the market’s cargo flow. It is important to use the logistics infrastructure as efficiently as possible. Typically, privatization, in terms of creating a purely commercial relationship between the parties, helps to increase the efficiency of infrastructure use. For us, it’s a positive move.

Has the integrated logistics operation gained momentum with the pandemic?

Fragmentation of the supply chain appeared as a problem. Traditionally, companies have their supply teams, always looking for the most economical prices for each part of the supply chain. Now, there is a search for integral costs and a search for information about the chain. The pandemic has messed up the relationship between the parts of the supply chain and changed consumer behavior. People couldn’t go to the mall and started ordering things from home, expecting same-day or next-day delivery at the latest. These are standards that didn’t exist before.

Maersk recorded good results amid the pandemic. What are the plans for Brazil?

We have just invested in a new operation in Cajamar (SP)which is a super important supply center for the São Paulo. The new warehouse will be ready in June now. We started investing in rail solutions. We already had (railway solutions), but now we are operating our first container terminal in the city of São Paulo, with four trains a week, from saints to São Paulo, with a monthly capacity of 320 containers (40 feet each way, for a total of 640 containers per month). We are thinking of warehousing as the main investment.

What is the outlook for results in Brazil?

We’ve been in Brazil for decades. We’ve been through it all, hyperinflation, Real plan, many things. One thing I take from Brazil is that it always grows, it always comes back. We have a strong position in maritime transport and we have a growing position in logistics. Our growth in logistics will not depend on the growth of the market as a whole. We are growing much faster than the market today and we will be able to do that in the next few years as well. It’s double-digit growth and the first number is not 1.