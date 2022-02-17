Today’s Lotofácil result, 2450 on Wednesday (16/2)

The prize for the ticket that has the result of the Lotofácil 2450 is R$ 6.2 million. photo: file

The draw for the result of Lotofácil contest 2450 takes place this Wednesday, February 16, and players can check the numbers even today. The ticket registered with the 15 dozen can be awarded with the accumulated amount and estimated R$ 6.2 million.

Lotofácil contest result 2450

The numbers drawn at Lotofácil 2450 were: 01-02-03-04-05-07-08-11-13-14-15-18-23-24-25.

How to win at Lotofácil

All bettors who hit 11, 12, 13, 14 or 15 tens of the result of the Lotofácil contest 2450 can win a prize. In three tiers, the smallest, the lucky ones receive fixed amounts of R$5 for 11 hits, R$10 for 12 hits, R$25 for 13 hits.

Caixa deducts these prizes, and the remainder of the total allocated to the prize is divided as follows: 13% goes to those who match 14 numbers and 62% to those who match 15 numbers.

In the event that more than one bet matches the 15 and 14 numbers of the Lotofácil 2450 result, the main prize will be shared equally between the parties. But if no one wins in any prize tier, the value rolls over to the next contest in the first tier.

The probability of hitting the Lotofácil 2450 result with a single bet of 15 tens is one in more than 3.2 million. With a game of 20 tens, which is the maximum allowed, the chance is one in 211.

Prizes can be redeemed within 90 calendar days at any Caixa Econômica Federal bank branch.