Top 50 largest franchises in Brazil: O Boticário leads ABF ranking

The ABF (Brazilian Franchising Association) released today (16) the ranking of the 50 largest franchise chains in Brazil in 2021 by number of units. With 3,652 branches, The boticario maintained the leadership of the ranking achieved in 2020 – there were 825 more than the second place.

The study indicates that the minimum number of units to enter the list rose 29% in 2021 compared to the previous year. “The chains not only maintained, but also accelerated their expansion plans, resulting in significant growth in the total number of units in the group and in raising the entry floor,” he says. André Friedheimpresident of the ABF.

In addition, the number of chains that have more than a thousand units increased to 21, compared to 16 in the previous year. Of these, 46 are Brazilian and 43 are based in the Southeast.

The Cacau Show chain comes right behind O Boticário and occupies the second place in the ranking. Chocolate franchises grew 19.2% in the period. In third place is McDonald’s, which registered 0.7% expansion.

New to the ranking, the Gazin Semijoias chain, in the Fashion segment, ranked 4th, with 2,083 units. Ortobom returned to the top 50 of 2021 and reached the 5th position. Prudential, Splash and Sorridents are examples of franchises that appeared in the rankings for the first time.

The list shows that the Services and Other Business segment was the one that most expanded its share in the top 50 – it accounts for 15% of the franchises in the ranking, compared to 10% in 2020. According to ABF, the adoption of new digital formats by networks of franchising is one of the factors behind this growth.

The Food segment remained in the lead: it corresponds to 33% of the franchise chains presented by the ranking.

The survey also indicates that traditional store operations dropped from 90% to 82%, while other formats – which include home based, mobile units and kiosks – grew from 10% to 18%.

The time in the market among franchises with 10 years or more remained at 71%, while brands active in the sector between 5 and 6 years had the highest increase, from 2% to 12%.

“While the years on the road continue to be very important, we have followed the dynamism of the sector with the arrival and rapid development of relatively young entrants”, says Friedheim.

