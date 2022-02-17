Toyota now exports 2.0 Dynamic Force engine to the US

Known as Dynamic Force, Toyota’s M20A engine is what drives the Corolla and Corolla Cross models, made in Indaiatuba and Sorocaba, both in the interior of São Paulo.

Next to the two plants, in Porto Feliz, Toyota produces the M20A for these products and now also for the American market, where it will operate in the two aforementioned models, also made in the USA.

The São Paulo production plant, which geographically creates a manufacturing triangle with the other two Toyota plants in the region, will increase the workforce by 150 employees.

As a result, the Toyota engine plant will have 540 employees and an annual production of 45,600 thrusters, likely destined for Huntsville, Alabama, and Blue Springs, Mississippi.

These factories make the Corolla Cross and Corolla models, respectively. With 24-hour shifts, the installation will increase from 13,000 to 17,000 engines per month.

Rafael Chang, president of Toyota do Brasil, says: “We are starting a new and important cycle in the Porto Feliz operations. By exporting engines to the North American market, we reinforce our commitment to Toyota’s sustainable growth, helping Brazil to be a solid base for exports”.

Chang adds: “This new step helps to balance the difficulty of operating in Brazil, where we are still fighting for more predictability and better business conditions”.

First Toyota factory outside Asia to make Dynamic Force engines, used on the TNGA platform, Porto Feliz produces here the M20A-FKB version, the “B” version of Brazil with flex technology.

Made of aluminum, the national 2.0 Dynamic Force has dual fuel injection, thus using nozzles in the intake manifold and also high-pressure injectors in the chamber.

In addition, it has dual variable valve timing and Atkinson cycle, thus focusing on economy.

Here, it yields 169 horsepower on gasoline and 177 horsepower on ethanol, both at 6,600 rpm.

Torque is 21.4 kgfm at 4,400 rpm, regardless of the fuel used. For the states, you must start with the FKS gasoline version.