Tragedy announced in Petrópolis – and other highlights – 02/17/2022

Since 2017, the city of Petrópolis knew that 15,240 houses were under high or very high risk of destruction in the area most affected by Tuesday’s storm. The number is in a survey commissioned by the municipality. To reduce risks in the region that includes the Workshop Hillcritical point of the deaths, the city hall would have to invest R$ 35 million.

It was much worse than the initial estimate: the government of Rio de Janeiro confirmed 104 deaths from floods and landslides caused by the rain in Petropolis. Residents joined the Civil Defense and Fire Department to look for possible survivors. There is a very high risk of new slips in the mountainous region of the state, according to the federal government.

Videos show part of the drama: floods, landslides and rescue actions. There are also reports of panic and a lot of crying among students at a municipal school affected by one of the landslides in Petrópolis. Residents were anguished waiting for news. And all of this could have been avoided. According to Paulo Artaxo, vice president of the Academy of Sciences of the State of São Paulo, Petrópolis should have been evacuated on Monday, because there was a landslide risk alert.

The rain in Petrópolis was more intense than the one that in 2011 caused the death of 918 people in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro.

AROUND THE WORLD

Still no withdrawal of Russian troops from the border, according to the president of the Ukraine, Volodymir Zelensky. are is soldiers arrivingsays a senior US government official: plus 7,000. The Russian ambassador to Ireland stated that the situation will be normal in 3 to 4 weeks.

FENCE

Meeting between President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia Image: Official Kremlin/PR

Bolsonaro called Vladimir Putin a “friend” and said he has values ​​in common with the Russian president: God and family. He also said that Putin “seeks peace”.

Thales Faria says that when taking a picture with Putin, Bolsonaro was not afraid of becoming a Russian golomianka.

Cesar Calejon interprets as Bolsonaro feeding the madness of his faithful followers this statement by the president: “We kept our agenda and, by coincidence or not, part of the troops left the (Ukraine) border”.

Leaving Russia, Bolsonaro went to Hungary, for a lightning visit.

After Bolsonaro again attacked the electronic voting system, the TSE released the questions asked by the Army (and the answers given) about the electronic voting machine.

PANDEMIC

From this Saturday, schools in São Paulo will work as vaccination posts for children aged 5 to 11 against covid, according to the state government.

Brazil once again registered more than a thousand deaths by covid in 24 hours, with a moving average of 811.

……………………………..

THE NUMBER

458

And the total threats that Anvisa says it has received since the approval of the vaccine for children.

ELECTORAL RUN

Lula leads with 40%, Bolsonaro has 31%, and Moro, 9%, shows a PoderData poll of voting intentions. At the second roundthe scenarios are:

Lula 50% X 35% Bolsonaro:

Lula 47% X 32% Moro;

Squid 45% X 22% Ciro;

Squid 46% X 18% Doria.

Gambling displease the evangelical bench, but their release would not shake the support of deputies for Bolsonaro.

Geraldo Alckmin in the PV, as Lula’s deputy, would signal the correction of a predatory and inconsequential route in the environmental area, he said in the UOL News the party’s president, José Luiz Penna. He takes for granted the formation of a party federation of PV, PT, PSB and PCdoB.

General Fernando Azevedo, former Minister of Defense of the Bolsonaro government, will not assume the General Directorate of the TSE. The information is from the court itself.

BALL WORLD

Roger Guedes and Willian celebrate Corinthians’ goal in the victory against São Bernardo Image: MAYCON SOLDAN/CODE19/STATE CONTENTS

With two from Roger Guedes, Corinthians thrashed São Bernardo: 3 to 0. Wilian was spectacular, says perrone.

In its first match after the World Cup, the palm trees won 2-0 to Ferroviária. Verdão remains imposing, says Juca Kfouriwhich sees success in the lineup of reserves.

……………………………..

THE Flamengo made it 2 to 1 at Madureira, in a comeback.

Martha came in when there were ten minutes left for the game to end and scored the equalizing goal in the friendly Brazil 1 X 1 Netherlands.

……………………………..

At Champions LeagueFirmino scored one of the goals (Salah scored the other) in the victory Liverpool about Inter Milan.

Yesterday’s round around the world.

Definitely convicted of rape, Robinho changed his routine and isolated himself.

FORMULA 1

Ferrari today presents its car for 2022, the F1-75. Yesterday the team published a video showing the model for drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

******************

TELON

Alana Haim and Cooper Goffman in “Licorice Pizza”, a film by Paul Thomas Anderson Image: Disclosure

Opening in theaters today:

Licorice Pizza – With three Oscar nominations, director Paul Thomas Anderson’s new film is a romantic drama with a touch of comedy, which tells the story of two young people living the ups and downs of first love.

Uncharted: Off the Map – Based on a video game, it features Nathan Drake (Tom Holland), recruited by a treasure hunter (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost 500 years ago. Antonio Banderas is also in the cast. For Roberto Sadovskiadventure is born outdated.

……………

the cage – Starring Chay Suede and Alexandre Nero, the suspense is the remake of the Argentine feature “4×4”. It tells the story of a thief (Suede) trapped in a trap designed by a doctor (Nero) tired of being mugged.

BBB 22

Fefito reveals the inequality between popcorn and celebrities at BBB 22. Chico Barney says that the dispute would be greater if the fee was not so low.

******************

YOUR POCKET

Counterfeiters deceived 570,000 people with a scam related to forgotten money in banks.

******************

The Senate approved a bill that obliges the federal government to pay for the elderly’s gratuity in transport. The vote in the House is missing.

BITTER FRUIT

Three boxes at Mercadão de São Paulo were banned, accused of overpricing and “pushing” fruit.

******************

LIVE WELL

This unites the useful to the pleasant: nutritionist gives tips on easy and healthy dishes for the summer.

REFRESHMENT

Porsche Boxster jumps at Sao Paulo intersection Image: Reproduction

The miracle of São Paulo: it made a Porsche Boxster fly.