TSE discloses information sent to the Armed Forces about the electoral process | Politics

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) released this Wednesday (16) the questions formulated by the Armed Forces and answers prepared by the technical area of ​​the court on the electronic voting process.

See the responses sent by the TSE to the Armed Forces;

Last week, in a live broadcast, President Jair Bolsonaro said that the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) was avoiding answering questions asked by the Army that would point out “vulnerabilities” in electronic voting machines.

Andréia Sadi: Barroso criticizes Bolsonaro for leaking questions about electronic voting machines

Initially, the TSE Electoral Transparency Commission had determined that responses sent to the Armed Forces should remain confidential.

However, after partial leaks of the document, the Court decided to disclose the content in full. The decision to make the material public was taken jointly by the president of the TSE, Luís Roberto Barroso, and the future presidents of the court, Luiz Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes.

In an interview with GloboNews’ program “Em Foco”, minister Luís Roberto Barroso said he was “astonished” by the leak.

“I was very surprised to see in a ‘live’ of the president him disclosing facts that should have been kept in reserve, because that was the pledged word. When the president starts disclosing, he starts lying. Because, in fact, there was only technical questions. How does this work, how does that work, how many barriers? And we answered everything. The questions came under secrecy. The answer was under secrecy. And here at the TSE nothing is leaked. We have a word,” said the minister.

From Moscow, where he traveled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Jair Bolsonaro spoke about the responses sent by the TSE to the Armed Forces, during an interview with Jovem Pan radio.

“I’m waiting — all of Brazil is waiting — what the Armed Forces will say about the TSE’s response.