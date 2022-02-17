TSE makes public response to the military about electronic voting machines after Bolsonaro’s insinuations – 02/16/2022 – Poder

The TSE (Superior Electoral Court) released the questions asked by the Army and the answers of the electoral court about the electronic voting system.

The material reinforces what the electoral court has been maintaining in recent months that electronic voting machines are safe to counter statements by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about the alleged vulnerability of the equipment.

In a note this Wednesday (16), the TSE stated that the Electoral Transparency Commission, installed in September 2021, kept the content of this discussion under reserve. However, in view of the leak of the existence and content of the questions, it decided to disclose the documents containing the questions formulated by the Armed Forces and the answers prepared by the technical area of ​​the Electoral Court.

​There are two documents that, together, add up to more than 700 pages. In the first, 48 questions and their answers are listed. The second file gathers annexes, including legislation, that complement the explanations given by the STI (Information Technology Secretariat) of the court.

The TSE informed the Armed Forces that it “routinely improves its procedures” and that it carries out security tests on its systems, both by an internal team and by an external team that works under a specific contract. The tests are aimed at correcting vulnerabilities eventually found and verifying these corrections.

“At each electoral cycle, the systems are updated, improved and, before being submitted to digital signature and sealing, they undergo batteries of local tests, field tests, performance tests and national simulations that guarantee their full and proper functioning”, said the court.

The court listed a number of security-oriented procedures throughout the electoral process, including election day.

He highlighted, for example, the existence of a safe-room certified by ABNT (Brazilian Association of Technical Standards), which protects the body against vandalism, physical occurrences of fire, flooding, possibly the building’s collapse and others.

The decision to disclose the material was taken jointly by the current president of the court, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, and by his successors, Edson Fachin and Alexandre de Moraes.

They consider that the information provided to the Armed Forces regarding the electronic voting process is of public interest and does not impact the cyber security of the Electoral Justice.

In the letter that accompanies the documents sent to General Heber Garcia Portella, who is the Cyber ​​Defense Center of the Army Cyber ​​Defense Command, Barroso highlighted that the questions are of great relevance and are part of the agency’s reflections, acquisitions and future programming.

He emphasized that information involving the cybersecurity of electoral systems must be treated with the utmost reserve, so as not to create vulnerabilities or facilitate attacks.

“Unfortunately, there are bad precedents in this matter,” said the magistrate, referring to the leak of confidential information from a Federal Police investigation that investigates a hacker attack on Electoral Justice systems in 2018, the year of the last general elections.

The material was released by Bolsonaro and allies during a live broadcast in August last year, as part of the strategy to embrace the thesis that the result of electronic voting machines is manipulable.

“Sensitive information, which facilitates criminal activity, was disclosed on a global network,” said the president of the TSE.

Under the report of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Bolsonaro is investigated in this episode.

In charge of the investigation, the PF said it saw Bolsonaro’s crime in his performance in leaking confidential data about the alleged attack on the Electoral Justice system.

Moraes forwarded the police’s conclusions to a demonstration by the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras.