Uber Launches Feature That Tells How Many Stars Passengers Received From Drivers | Technology

Uber made available this Wednesday (16) a privacy center that summarizes the behavior of users in the company’s apps. The main novelty of the feature is the possibility to access a summary of the ratings left by drivers in the application.

The ride-sharing service has a dual rating system: drivers can have their services rated 1 to 5 stars by passengers. In turn, drivers registered on the platform can also assess passenger behavior using the same format.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

With the new feature, users can access the breakdown of reviews for the first time. Previously, it was only possible to observe the average of the grades received in the profile field of the application.

Uber starts charter bus and van service for company employees in Brazil

Childhood vaccination against Covid-19: the most asked questions by Brazilians on Google

How to access your reviews on Uber

To find out how many stars you received on the Uber app, you must be logged into the platform through the app or the service’s official website;

On the home page, click on your profile picture and access the “Settings” option;

2 of 4 Uber app profile page — Photo: Playback Uber app profile page — Photo: Playback

Then, access the Privacy option;

The next step is to click on the “Privacy Center” button;

3 of 4 Uber’s Privacy Center — Photo: Reproduction Uber’s Privacy Center — Photo: Reproduction

In the “Want to see a summary of your use of the Uber app” menu, access the “View summary” option;

Scroll down the summary page until you find the “View my reviews” option.

4 of 4 Uber page showing passenger ratings — Photo: Playback Uber page showing passenger ratings — Photo: Reproduction

In the privacy center, it is still possible to access a summary of data, with the number of rides performed, number of orders made by Uber Eats and statistics on the favorite type of ride.

Uber also provides informational content regarding the collection and use of personal data and displays graphics to explain how it uses the information gathered.